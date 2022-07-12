Golden Dawn Arkestra Announce 'The Gold Album'

Austin-based band Golden Dawn Arkestra will release their highly anticipated release The Gold Album on August 12 digitally and on limited 180 gram edition vinyl. The Gold Album will be released in partnership with Spaceflight Records, Eye in the Sky and Terrorbird Media.

The upcoming album follows the band's acclaimed full-length Darkness Falls On The Edge Of Time and pre-release, fan favorite singles "Phenomenal," "Success," and "Golden Limousine" which are available now on all streaming services for any playlist shares.

Golden Dawn Arkestra have also anounced a free record release show in Austin at Stubb's on August 12. The band will also be performing this Friday in Houston at Last Concert Cafe, August 19 at Psycho Las Vegas and announced two festival performances in Quebec. Additional tour dates and festival appearances will be announced in the coming weeks.



On a mission from Ra to spread love, light and tolerance, Golden Dawn Arkestra come in peace. After years living amongst humankind, the band of interstellar sound controllers have channeled their vibrations into songs celebrating and criticizing humanity, its beauty and insanity.

Tuned equally to the cosmos as their inner starchild, Golden Dawn Arkestra continues to evolve their sound from roots in afrobeat, world funk and psych punk to fusing adolescent charged discotheque and indulgent nu-wave soundscapes. Well-traveled across several European / South American tours, an eternal search for hot springs and psychonautical journeys, bandleader Topaz "Zapot" McGarrigle, has absorbed countless cultures, genres and philosophies as a constant student of the infinite continuum.

Using the year 2020 pause to take a new approach to songcraft, Topaz collaborated with producer Walker Lukens in various studios to build songs and bring together band members and guest musicians - all contributing to the 80's electro, funky disco record that was taking shape. Flexing their shared appreciation for the deep cuts and wide world of funk, Lukens and Topaz shaped a sonic sojourn, voyaging from ambient spoken word introludes to nightclub ready bangers and bops.

The Gold Album came together in a time of change, from COVID shifts, to band personnel transitions and the death of a close loved one. The result is a dynamic auditory journey - peaks and valleys, a good and bad trip, which has been so aptly complemented with visuals from director Ben Blanchard.

Plotted as a trilogy, the singles "Phenomenal," "I Deserve Success" and "Join As One" delves the audience further into the cult aesthetic the band has fostered, while modernizing it through phases of infomercial teleschemes, personal and financial motivational speeches and Illuminati allusions. Coalescing all these aesthetics.

Followers of the arkestra know the theatrical experience - adorned instrumentalists blend with dancers shimmering, together in garments reminiscent of the intergalactic kingdoms of yore. Topaz, ever the conductor beckons "Delight in the ritual. Bear witness to your higher self. Bask joyously in the eternal light that joins us all as one."

The Gold Album will also be part of limited edition NFT collection, in partnership with Vezt and Melos, offering fans the opportunity to invest and share in royalties of the album's streaming income. More info and campaign launch to follow.

Listen to the new single here:

Golden Dawn Arkestra Tour Dates

July 15 - Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe

July 22 - Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec @ Le Festif!

July 23 - Montreal, Quebec @ Distorsion Psych Fest

August 12 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's (Record Release Show)

August 19 - Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas