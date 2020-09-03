Gold Record Share Official Video For 'Dance Where I Want'

The song is the second single from their new EP.

Gold Record, the musical brainchild of California & New Mexico-based musicians Noah Clark, Ryan McKone, and Evan Michalski, is pleased to present the official video for their new single "Dance Where I Want." The song is second single from the band's EP Volume Four out September 11 (pre-order). The video, which the band filmed on iPhones in their respective homes was compiled and edited by longtime friend Ryan Pettey of Satellite Pictures, premiered today at MXDWN and can also be shared at YouTube. The song will be available this Thursday on all streaming platforms to add to your favorite playlists.

About the video the band says:

The video for "Dance Where I Want" was recorded on our iPhones in our respective living rooms during quarantine. We began unified on a theme - a video with panels for our individual parts - but the result ended up being 3 different expressions of the theme coming together based on our personalities. We didn't coordinate the panels ahead of time with each other, so it wasn't until we saw the final cut that we realized that some members deadpanned their performances and others went the more performative route. Somehow it all works together. The process for making the video and the song captured this interesting spirit of working together on creative projects during quarantine. In one sense, it's a very individualist, isolated experience not being in the same room together and working on all your parts in a bubble. However, that same dynamic created more happy accidents in the creative process that took the song and the video to another level of creative unity than might have otherwise emerged in normal circumstances.

Last month the band shared "Affirmations," the first single to be lifted from EP Volume Four. The track premiered at We All Want Someone To Shout For and is available on now on all streaming services.

Gold Record formed in March 2020 with the intent to infuse positivity, hooks, and a strong love for one another into a tantalizing pop package. Gold Record is heavily inspired by creative projects with heavy output and adventurous, can-do attitudes including Vulfpeck, Ricky Reed's NiceDotLife weekly livestreams, & Carly Rae Jepsen. Energized by the project and free spirit of FIBI ("first idea, best idea") collaboration, the band set off and started recording 12 EPs that will be released through 2021.

With members split between the San Francisco Bay Area and Albuquerque, NM, the first challenge was establishing a remote songwriting process that worked. Evan Michalski recruited lifelong friends Noah Clark (Brilliant Red Lights, Noah Clark & the Homewrecking Crew) & Ryan McKone (Big Wave Gun, Superfunk) to unite under the common goal of exploring the many aspects of the music they liked from many eras, and packaging it into a modern sound that blended a strong pop beat, a blend of electronic+live instruments, great production, Noah's uniquely percussive vocal delivery, and Ryan's soaring pop hooks.

Earlier this year, Gold Record released their debut EP, Volume One which was mixed with additional production by longtime friend and tourmate Strings. Volume Two was mixed by longtime producer & sonic advisor Aaron Hellam (Black Map, Brilliant Red Lights). Volume Three was mixed by Matt Bayles (Minus The Bear, Mastodon), a long-admired sound legend that inspired the band to reach out to their heroes in the recording community to bring further volumes to light.

Gold Record's latest EP, Volume Four, due this fall, included singles "Affirmations" and "Dance Where I Want." Mixed with additional production by returning collaborator STRNGS, Volume Four finds Gold Record coming into their stride with a frenetic blend of funky synthesized dance music, live bass, big swells, percussion breakdowns, angelic harmonies, unencumbered bliss, and more crooning. This release sees the band exploring a more pensive mood than previous releases with "Affirmations" and "When You're Feeling Tired" - songs about working with the feelings of uncertainty and stagnation that were present at this phase of quarantine. But instead of feeling drained by those feelings, the band found refuge in each other and their process to connect to an elevating quality within it which is reflected in the music.

Listen to "Dance Where I Want" here:

