Godlands Shares New Single 'Out My Face'

Adelaide producer, self proclaimed hellraiser and superstar on the rise, Godlands, has today shared her brand new banging single "Out My Face." A product of old school sound meeting new school methods, Godlands has proven she is a forerunner of the new wave of Australian electronic music.



She says of the track, "'Out My Face' was initially a hip hop beat, I wasn't intending to make a party trap track at all to be honest. A lot of the times when I produce I never really have a fleshed out idea, I tend to go with the flow with my creativity and get inspired by songs I'm listening to at the time or even styles and techniques from producers I admire which then filters through into the song I'm creating."



She also explains how the track became so light compared to some of her previous work, "I knew for sure that I wanted to keep this track light and fun as opposed to the more hectic side of my trap production, which I think shone through with the bouncing lead and the energetic vocal sample used throughout."



A stalwart of the Adelaide club scene, Godlands quickly picked up gigs as one of the few female DJ's working in the city. Her talent was soon recognised and after a stint in LA she ended up signing to Steve Aoki's label Dim Mak. One of her biggest career highlights to date was being booked as support on Steve Aoki's Neon Future IV: The Color of Noise Tour last year, which was sadly cancelled due to Covid.



Godlands has since received Spotify playlist support including New Music Friday AU and NZ, Bass Arcade, Friday Cratediggers, Workout Beats and New Dance Beats plus Apple Music playlist support including New Music Daily and Heavy Hitters for previous singles "Drop It Low (feat. Yung Bambi)," "Smoke Em Up (feat. SAMPLEGOD)" and "Hellraiser" with Blanke. These previous singles received a wide range of praise from outlets such as Triple J Unearthed, YourEDM, Run The Trap and Future Mag Music marking Godlands firmly on the electronic music map.



Her debut EP 4 U ONLY was released last year to praise by a plethora of media including Complex, Mixmag, The Music AU, Purple Sneakers and Pilerats. 2021 is no doubt set to be another banger of a year for Godlands with "Out My Face" just the tip of the electronic iceberg.

Listen to "Out My Face" here: