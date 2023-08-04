Glockenbach & Ella Henderson Release 'Lifeline'

Glockenbach join forces with British songstress Ella Henderson for the up-tempo dance-ready single “Lifeline.”

“Lifeline” channels that feeling of being with someone you can’t imagine your life without. It follows up from Glockenbach’s Joel Corry, Tenchi, and ClockClock winter collaboration record “Yeah.”

“Lifeline“ is another head-banging tune, showcasing Glockenbach as one of Germany`s most exciting new electronic artists. With their last two singles alone, the hitmaking crew generated nearly 100 million streams worldwide. “Lifeline” is an up-beat dance track perfect for electrifying dancefloors this summer.

The British Singer Ella Henderson impressed the judges of the talent show “The X Factor” with her vocals, gaining nationwide recognition in the UK. In 2012, she released her first debut album “Chapter One” with her #1 Single “Ghost”, that eventually went platinum. Since then, Henderson has worked on many projects with artists from David Guetta, Rudimental, Sigma, Ofenbach and Kygo.