Glockenbach & Ella Henderson Release 'Lifeline'

“Lifeline” is an up-beat dance track perfect for electrifying dancefloors this summer.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 1 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 2 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 4 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More

Glockenbach & Ella Henderson Release 'Lifeline'

Glockenbach join forces with British songstress Ella Henderson for the up-tempo dance-ready single “Lifeline.”

“Lifeline” channels that feeling of being with someone you can’t imagine your life without. It follows up from Glockenbach’s Joel Corry, Tenchi, and ClockClock winter collaboration record “Yeah.”

“Lifeline“ is another head-banging tune, showcasing Glockenbach as one of Germany`s most exciting new electronic artists. With their last two singles alone, the hitmaking crew generated nearly 100 million streams worldwide. “Lifeline” is an up-beat dance track perfect for electrifying dancefloors this summer.

The British Singer Ella Henderson impressed the judges of the talent show “The X Factor” with her vocals, gaining nationwide recognition in the UK. In 2012, she released her first debut album “Chapter One” with her #1 Single “Ghost”, that eventually went platinum. Since then, Henderson has worked on many projects with artists from David Guetta, Rudimental, Sigma, Ofenbach and Kygo.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kali Uchis Debuts Muñekita With El Alfa and City Girls Jt Photo
Kali Uchis Debuts 'Muñekita' With El Alfa and City Girls' Jt

The trio united for “Muñekita” after longtime mutual admiration—Kali had exchanged numerous DMs with both artists before JT came over to her L.A. studio, heard the track and cut a verse. She then got a version over to El Alfa, the foremost artist in the Dominican genre, who enthusiastically added his contribution.

2
Turnpike Troubadours Releases New Song Brought Me Photo
Turnpike Troubadours Releases New Song 'Brought Me'

Produced by Shooter Jennings and recorded at Muscle Shoals’ Fame Recording Studios and Dave’s Room in Los Angeles, A Cat in the Rain marks a long-awaited return for the band following their self-imposed hiatus in 2019. With these ten new songs, Turnpike Troubadours is back with a refreshed perspective on the authentic songwriting.

3
Michaël Brun & Joeboy Debut New Song Game Over Photo
Michaël Brun & Joeboy Debut New Song 'Game Over'

Michaël Brun joins Nigerian singer and songwriter Joeboy for their new song “Game Over.” The music video, directed by XX, evokes imagery of early 90s comic book nostalgia and feels like summer personified. Michaël and Joeboy grovel for their love interests in a Romeo and Juliet style balcony scene soundtracked by the addictive beat of “Game Over.”

4
Luke Grimes Releases New Version of Hold On Featuring Foy Vance Photo
Luke Grimes Releases New Version of 'Hold On' Featuring Foy Vance

Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist Luke Grimes today released a new version of, “Hold On,” which also features Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance, a co-writer on the track. Produced by Dave Cobb, the song was written by Vance and Ilsey Juber.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Indie-folk Band Buxton to Re-Release Integral Album 'A Family Light'Indie-folk Band Buxton to Re-Release Integral Album 'A Family Light'
JHart (Justin Bieber, Rita Ora, Camilla Cabello) Debuts His Own SingleJHart (Justin Bieber, Rita Ora, Camilla Cabello) Debuts His Own Single
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie Share Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES MemoriesInterview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie Share Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Memories
Craig Campbell Sets Date for 'The Lost Files: Exhibit B'Craig Campbell Sets Date for 'The Lost Files: Exhibit B'

Videos

Video: Katy Perry Teases New Music Following Las Vegas Residency Video Video: Katy Perry Teases New Music Following Las Vegas Residency
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US