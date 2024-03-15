Globus X A.D.A.M. Release Debut Album 'Unforgiven'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Globus x A.D.A.M., the musical collaboration between award-winning composer-arranger-producer Yoav Goren (Avatar, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter) with singer TD Lind and songwriter Danny McGaw, have released their debut album Unforgiven, available now on all streaming platforms here.

The album features 11 tracks that tell the story and follow the journey of the anti-hero character, known as A.D.A.M., as he claws his way toward love and redemption. The story is told visually in a trilogy of music videos starring TD Lind in a lead acting role, featuring 3 tracks from Unforgiven. The videos showcase Globus x A.D.A.M.'s expansive and epic musical style married with beautiful cinematic storytelling.

The project is a stunning western narrative with a widescreen musical treatment that has McGaw writing most of the album's 11 songs, with Goren and Lind contributing one song each. The material was recorded in McGaw's home studio in Ojai, California, and Goren's studio in Santa Monica.

The cinematic aspect of Unforgiven — which Goren compares to such features as No Country for Old Men and Hell and High Water — is on view in the trilogy of music videos featuring the tracks “Ordinary Man,” “On The Run” and “Redemption.” A 20-minute narrative music film shot in Georgia and the deserts of California is set to be released in 2024.

“I am so proud and grateful to be part of such a unique, beautifully dark and immersive project. Our collaboration and friendship on this journey is beautiful.” – TD Lind

“Making the ‘Unforgiven' album, indeed this entire audio-visual project the three of us lovingly call “The Outlaw Project”, has been such a soul nourishing journey for me personally. All at once, it bridges so many of the key musical influences in my life - from spaghetti westerns, to melodic British rock/pop, to outlaw country, to cinematic soundtracks and of course, epic trailer music, which has been the bedrock of my career in music. But it's the highly emotional and passionate storytelling in Danny's lyrics and TD's vocal performances that have penetrated my soul and indeed, inspired my own immersion into and contributions to the final product.

While ‘Unforgiven' is a bit of a creative stretch for the Globus sound, I could not be more proud of the results, as it remains true to Globus' consistently deep exploration into our collectively challenged human condition. I'm thrilled with how the album presents, and even more blessed for experiencing the journey of its creation.” – Yoav Goren

“This character was born from a new understanding of grief, and the murderous insanity that lives in us all. Developing and exploring this character has been a beautifully intense journey. A.D.A.M.S story is amorphous. Humanity on the brink. The affliction of awareness and the ability to feel everything- always with an undercurrent of limitless love.” – Danny McGaw

The project has its roots close to a decade ago, in the meeting of British expatriate musicians Lind and McGaw at an open mic night in Ojai, the small valley town northwest of Los Angeles. “He was English, I was English,” Lind says. “He was new in Ojai and I had moved there recently, so we just hit it off as musicians, singer-songwriters. Danny invited me to play on a song of his at his house, and we collaborated from then on.” McGaw adds with a chuckle, “That encounter was totally God-given, because I've spent probably five minutes at an open mic in the last 25 years.”

About Globus:GLOBUS is a band fusing orchestral, choral, rock, pop and world music elements into their unique productions of cinematic storytelling. Debuting in 2006, its first LP “Epicon” was critically acclaimed as "album of the week" by BBC Radio and included the hit single “Orchard Of Mines”, spending nine weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart, peaking at number 12. GLOBUS' world premiere live performance, featuring over 150 musicians on stage, was held at Wembley Grand Hall in London and was broadcast worldwide and later released as an epic concert film on DVD.

GLOBUS was formed by award-winning composer Yoav Goren, best known for penning and producing the explosive trailer music for some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters of all time: Avatar, Lord Of The Rings, Spiderman, The Pirates Of The Caribbean, and the Harry Potter series, among many others. Having produced, scored, and licensed music for thousands of film trailers and TV spots, in 2009 Yoav Goren became the first person ever to perform a concert of ‘epic music', as part of his “Trailer Music Live” orchestral performance series. Goren's longstanding work on NBC's Olympic Games broadcast has garnered an Emmy Award for "Outstanding Music Composition in a Sports Program."

Yoav Goren is one of the original pioneers of the trailer music genre. He co-founded and led the Immediate Music catalog for over 25 years prior to its sale to BMG. Goren helmed a team at Immediate Music which notched over 6,000 sync placements in some of the film world's most storied franchises. Goren also created, composed and produced for the 1 Revolution Music production music library, a label specializing in underscore for television programming worldwide.

Additionally, Goren has scored the long running FIFA World Cup theme music for NBC/Telemundo, as well as custom themes for Telemundo's Copa America and their US National Soccer Team broadcast rights. Other industry awards include a BMI Composing Award, 6 PMA Mark Awards, and the Vanguard Award at the inaugural Hollywood Music in Media Awards in 2009.

Goren also founded and currently runs Imperativa Records, a label dedicated to the Epic Music genre, featuring artists such as Globus and Trailerhead. He also recently joined the creative team at Fight Or Flight Music, a boutique trailer music label launched in 2021.

About TD Lind:Born in England, TD Lind grew up in a theatrical family of entertainers. He was raised being taken to theater productions and rock concerts. He started his first band at age 17. A record deal at 19 years old took him to New York. From there he has toured America and Europe for the last 30 years, sharing the stage with Sting, Bad Company, Wilco and other such artists. He has 4 critically acclaimed albums, the last being produced by legendary Beatles and Rolling Stones producer Glyn Johns. In recent years while living in Ojai he has acted in 3 different independent films. In 2022 TD Lind formed TD Lind & The Aviators, who recently released a live double album.

About Danny McGawDanny McGaw is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and sound-engineer based in Kansas City, MO. Danny's voice packs an emotional charge that commands any room. Whether it's intimate acoustic ballads or explosive folk-rock anthems, his incisive lyrics and emotional intensity leave an unforgettable impression.

Combining a practicing athlete's approach with an eclectic taste for a wide array of musical styles, Danny has also benefitted from close relationships he developed with celebrated engineer and producer, Greg Townley, (Black Hawk Down, Sideways) as well as being fortunate enough to have spent considerable time in the studio with legendary drummer/engineer/producer Simon Phillips (The Who, Toto, Mick Jagger).

Five well-received albums later, Danny's latest record, “On The Outside,” was produced by Grammy Winner Tim V. Hutton, (Jimmy Cliff, Three Dog Night, Sugar Ray) and incorporates a lush sound inspired by the Britpop of Danny's childhood — big hooks, guitars, harmonies, and a punk-like energy. The songs cover a stylistic range — from open-throated anthems to folkie pin-drop intimacy.

The title song on the album, “On The Outside,” was featured in the Panavision Spirit Award winner, “The Good Catholic.” (Danny Glover, Wrenn Schmidt, John C McGinley). Danny's original compositions have also been heard on major networks including Netflix, VH1, and NBC. Not one to be limited by recordings, film and TV, Danny's song “You and Me” was selected as a companion song for a book, as well — “Collusion” by New York Times best-selling author, Nomi Prins.