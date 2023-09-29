Global Star Mark Tuan Release New Single 'YOUR WORLD' Off Upcoming EP

Tuan’s EP is scheduled for an October 2023 release.

Sep. 29, 2023

Global Star Mark Tuan Release New Single 'YOUR WORLD' Off Upcoming EP

After releasing the first single off his upcoming EP, global K-Pop superstar Mark Tuan releases Your World with an accompanying music video out today. 

Your World builds on the buzz that the upcoming EP’s first single, Everyone Else Fades, created. The upbeat track entwines a vibrant melody with lyrics that will resonate with listeners everywhere. Tuan's distinctive musical style seamlessly blends pop, R&B, and hip-hop elements, resulting in an infectious sound that is uniquely his own.

“With this new EP, I wanted to experiment more with sounds and melodies that I haven’t used in my music in the past. Every new release is an opportunity to grow as an artist and show the world the many sides of me,” says Tuan. “The music this time around is lighter and more fun, and I wanted the music video to reflect that. I had such a good time shooting it.”

Tuan’s EP is scheduled for an October 2023 release.

ABOUT MARK TUAN

Born in Los Angeles, Mark Tuan is known as a member of the global K-Pop group, GOT7, Mark is a Chinese-American rapper, singer, model, and gamer based in Los Angeles, California. Mark debuted with GOT7 in 2014, touring in more than 17 countries and amassing more than two billion views on YouTube.

After many years in Seoul, South Korea, Mark is expanding his digital presence, audience, and brand identity in the United States through his 24 million followers across socials.  



