Global Pop Group VCHA To Perform At Lollapalooza 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Less than a year after their formation, VCHA – a first-of-its-kind global, female pop-group from K-Pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment and Republic Records – will be adding yet another achievement to their laundry list of accomplishments: a performance at the 2024 Lollapalooza musical festival. Further information on the festival, which takes place August 1st through August 4th at Chicago's Grant Park, can be found HERE.

Thus far, 2024 has been monumental for VCHA. With the release of their debut single “Girls of the Year” in January, Billboard praised the group for “pioneering a new era of K-Pop.” They then made their broadcast debut on Good Day New York and their first national television performance on MTV's Fresh Out Live.

VCHA followed this with the release of their second single, “Only One” on March 15th, and, the next day, opened for K-Pop legends TWICE at TWICE's one-night-only encore performance of their 5th World Tour "READY TO BE” at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. VCHA also opened for TWICE in Mexico and Brazil.

With over 3 million followers across all social platforms, VCHA has proved their ability to deliver upbeat music for the masses, capturing the hearts of Pop and K-Pop loves alike, and there is no sign of slowing down.

Stream VCHA's latest single “Only One” HERE. For more information on Lollapalooza, please visit the festival's website HERE.

About VCHA:

Formed under K-Pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment, VCHA is a first-of-its-kind global girl group trained through the K-Pop system. Comprised of 6 members – Lexi, Camila, Kendall, Savanna, KG, Kaylee – the group was formed through the competition series A2K (from JYP Entertainment, Republic Records, and Federal Film) and revealed during the show's two-part finale in September 2023.

Pre-debut, and in conjunction with A2K's finale, they released their first pre-debut single SeVit (NEW LIGHT). The single's lead track, “Y.O.Universe,” went on to reach No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart, while its official music video ranked first on YouTube Trending Worldwide, as well as fifth in the US, seventh in Brazil, and eighth in Canada within a day of its release.

The group made their official debut on January 26th, 2024 with the release of single “Girls of the Year” and were praised by Billboard for “pioneering a new era of K-Pop.” Within a month of their debut, VCHA made their national broadcast debut on MTV's Fresh Out Live and opened for K-Pop icons TWICE for their 5th World Tour “READY TO BE” in Mexico and Brazil. In March, the group released their second single, “Only One,” and, the next day, opened for TWICE once more at a one-night-only encore performance of their 5th World Tour "READY TO BE” at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. They will next be seen performing at Chicago's Lollapalooza in August.

The name VCHA is based on the Korean word meaning “shine the light.” The group believes in authenticity, togetherness, and the idea that we are all special because we are all different.