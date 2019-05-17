Glasgow's Walt Disco Release Single STRANGE TO KNOW NOTHING

Today, Glaswegian band Walt Disco release their new single "Strange To Know Nothing" HERE via Los Angeles based singles label IHC 1NFINTY.



Having gained notoriety for their drama-filled and unpredictable live shows, recently touring with the likes of Sports Team, their blend of crooning vocals, angular guitars and dark shimmering synths is really something to behold.



New single "Strange To Know Nothing" is explosive from the get-go. Its slinky groove grabs the listener before twisting and turning around the Mercury-esque refrain, making the track equal parts dancefloor filler and moody goth anthem.



Speaking on the track, the band said: "'Strange To Know Nothing' is about the conflict many people have had when they feel stuck in a relationship. The feeling that they should seek excitement from someone else. But there is still something about the love that you already have that makes you feel sexy, freaky and strange..."



Stream "Strange To Know Nothing" here



Indebted to the rich history of Scottish 80s pop and post-punk bands they hold dearly, Walt Disco channel The Associates and Simple Minds, all whilst still firmly keeping one foot planted in the present day. Walt Disco are a band whose influences derive not from just music itself, but much more so from love, glamour and androgyny. Their music is a gateway to a space of lust, loss and everything in-between.



The band's strong androgynous look has led them to be picked up for photoshoots with renowned photographer and former creative director ofDior and Yves Saint Laurent, Hedi Slimane, with frontman James Potterstarring in the designer's latest menswear campaign for Paris fashion house CELINE, "Polaroids Of A British Youth."



In the short time they have been together, Walt Disco have already shot far far ahead of expectations, and there's plenty more to come.



Walt Disco live:

Fri 5.26 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard (supporting Interpol)

Fri 6.14 - Isle of Wight, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

Sat 6.15 - Southampton @ Heartbreakers

7/3 + 4 - Inverness, UK @ XpoNorth

Sat 7.27 - Topcliffe, UK @ Deer Shed Festival

Fri 8.2 - Kent, UK @ Neverworld Festival

Sat 8.3 - Inverness, UK @ Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival





