Glaive Unveils New Song 'huh'

The track is released with a music video.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Glaive Unveils New Song 'huh'

Breakout star glaive shares his first new music of 2024, “huh,” out now. The track, recorded in Alaska with longtime producer Jeff Hazin (aldn, renforshort), Ralph Castelli (Dora Jar, Jesse) and new collaborator John Cunningham (xxTENTACION, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X), debuts alongside a video directed and shot by Ash Gutierrez—listen to the single here and watch the video here

“I was in a place called Hope, Alaska with John, Jeff and Ralph. We woke up every day, it was freezing cold, I got insanely sick, but it was beautiful,” says glaive. “I wouldn't do anything different; it was all I could ever ask for!” “huh” arrives less than a year after glaive's debut album i care so much that i dont care at all, which was released in July 2023 on Interscope Records.

Likened to '90s and '00s emo with a contemporary approach by Vulture, the musician's first full-length project earned widespread praise from Pitchfork, Billboard, The FADER, FLOOD Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, Ones To Watch and more—listen to the LP here.  glaive also launched a new “Tennis Club” series last year, which found the rising star in conversation with fellow artists and longtime friends over a run of tennis matches—watch episodes with ericdoa, Polo Perks and Petey on Youtube.

glaive's three EPs to date—cypress groveall dogs go to heaven (plus its deluxe edition old dog, new tricks) and then i'll be happy with ericdoa—have also received critical acclaim, landing him at the top of “Best Of” lists from The New York Times, The FADER and more. Growing up in the small town of Hendersonville, North Carolina, glaive was first drawn to the sounds of radio-friendly pop songs he'd listen to in the car with his mom, before his listening soon pulled him into the nascent world of SoundCloud rap.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, he spent a month indoors, in his room with black-out curtains. It was out of this period that his first songs came to be. He collaborated with friends he met online, forming musical collectives and experimenting with production. His subsequent rise was meteoric, powered by a steady stream of new music that quickly earned him acclaim and a devoted following.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rita Ora Releases Shape of Me Featuring Keith Urban Photo
Rita Ora Releases 'Shape of Me' Featuring Keith Urban

Rita Ora has released a new version of her single “Shape Of Me” featuring country music icon Keith Urban now. Announced by Rita on her mother’s 60th birthday last week, “Shape Of Me” is an ode to her mother. Co-written by Rita, the original version of “Shape Of Me” featured on Rita's You & I album. Watch the video!

2
Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina Signs to Decca Classics Photo
Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina Signs to Decca Classics

Mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina Signs to Decca Classics. Despite facing rejection at early auditions, where she was told she lacked the right voice and appearance, at the age of 27 Aigul has already etched her name in history as the youngest artist ever to take on the title role of Bizet's Carmen at the Royal Opera House in London.

3
James Vincent McMorrow Unveils New Single Stay Cool Photo
James Vincent McMorrow Unveils New Single 'Stay Cool'

Irish singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer James Vincent McMorrow unveils new single 'Stay Cool,' along with announcing his signing to Nettwerk Music Group. His high register rings out as emotion spills over organic soundscapes accented by folk, indie, and rock elements.

4
Wesley Dean Announces New Album Music From Crazy Hearts Photo
Wesley Dean Announces New Album 'Music From Crazy Hearts'

Wesley Dean has announced his much anticipated album, Music From Crazy Hearts, will be released this spring. To accompany the news, the Nashville by way of Australia artist has also shared the hopeful, country-flavored ballad, “Don't Look Back,” featuring country singer Sarah Buxton, along with the official music video.  

More Hot Stories For You

Montréal Duo Diamond Day Announce LP and Release SingleMontréal Duo Diamond Day Announce LP and Release Single
So What?! Fest Reveals Lineup Of Metal/Hip Hop/Pop-Punk Artists Ft. Underoath, Ian Diorr, Skillet & MoreSo What?! Fest Reveals Lineup Of Metal/Hip Hop/Pop-Punk Artists Ft. Underoath, Ian Diorr, Skillet & More
Cat Popper Joins Brian K & The Parkway On 'Straight Through' Single Out in MarchCat Popper Joins Brian K & The Parkway On 'Straight Through' Single Out in March
Pianist And Vocalist Kelly Green to Release SEEMS in MarchPianist And Vocalist Kelly Green to Release SEEMS in March

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES