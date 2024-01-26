Glaive Unveils New Song 'huh'

Breakout star glaive shares his first new music of 2024, “huh,” out now. The track, recorded in Alaska with longtime producer Jeff Hazin (aldn, renforshort), Ralph Castelli (Dora Jar, Jesse) and new collaborator John Cunningham (xxTENTACION, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X), debuts alongside a video directed and shot by Ash Gutierrez—listen to the single here and watch the video here.

“I was in a place called Hope, Alaska with John, Jeff and Ralph. We woke up every day, it was freezing cold, I got insanely sick, but it was beautiful,” says glaive. “I wouldn't do anything different; it was all I could ever ask for!” “huh” arrives less than a year after glaive's debut album i care so much that i dont care at all, which was released in July 2023 on Interscope Records.

Likened to '90s and '00s emo with a contemporary approach by Vulture, the musician's first full-length project earned widespread praise from Pitchfork, Billboard, The FADER, FLOOD Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, Ones To Watch and more—listen to the LP here. glaive also launched a new “Tennis Club” series last year, which found the rising star in conversation with fellow artists and longtime friends over a run of tennis matches—watch episodes with ericdoa, Polo Perks and Petey on Youtube.

glaive's three EPs to date—cypress grove, all dogs go to heaven (plus its deluxe edition old dog, new tricks) and then i'll be happy with ericdoa—have also received critical acclaim, landing him at the top of “Best Of” lists from The New York Times, The FADER and more. Growing up in the small town of Hendersonville, North Carolina, glaive was first drawn to the sounds of radio-friendly pop songs he'd listen to in the car with his mom, before his listening soon pulled him into the nascent world of SoundCloud rap.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, he spent a month indoors, in his room with black-out curtains. It was out of this period that his first songs came to be. He collaborated with friends he met online, forming musical collectives and experimenting with production. His subsequent rise was meteoric, powered by a steady stream of new music that quickly earned him acclaim and a devoted following.