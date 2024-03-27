Glaive To Join The Kid Laroi On Extensive North American Tour This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breakout star glaive is set to open for The Kid Laroi on his highly anticipated “The First Time Tour.” The extensive North American run which kicks off in May, includes stops at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ The Torch, Washington, D.C.’s The Anthem, Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom and more. See below for complete tour routing.

Tickets for the summer tour are available for pre-sale today, with general on-sale following this Friday, March 29 at 10:00AM local time.

glaive’s upcoming performances follow the release of his new EP, a bit of a mad one, which he shared earlier this year—listen here. The new music was recorded during a trip to Alaska with longtime producer Jeff Hazin (aldn, renforshort), Ralph Castelli (Dora Jar, Jesse®) and new collaborator John Cunningham (Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X).

a bit of a mad one arrived fresh on the heels of glaive’s debut album i care so much that i dont care at all, which was released in July 2023 on Interscope Records. Likened to ‘90s and 2000s emo with a contemporary approach by Vulture, the musician’s first full-length project earned acclaim from Pitchfork, Billboard, The FADER, FLOOD Magazine,Brooklyn Vegan and more—get the record here.

glaive’s three previous EPs—cypress grove, all dogs go to heaven (plus its deluxe edition old dog, new tricks) and theni’ll be happy with ericdoa—have also received critical acclaim, landing him at the top of “Best Of” lists from The New York Times, The FADER and more.

Growing up in the small town of Hendersonville, North Carolina, glaive first started making music during the pandemic, collaborating with friends he met online, forming musical collectives and experimenting with production. His subsequent rise was meteoric, powered by a steady stream of new music that quickly earned him acclaim and a devoted following.

GLAIVE LIVE

May 18—Vancouver, BC—Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

May 22—Seattle, WA—Showbox SoDo

May 26—San Diego, CA—SOMA

May 28—Los Angeles, CA—The Torch at LA Coliseum

May 29—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre

May 31—Denver, CO—Fillmore Auditorium

June 2—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 3—Oklahoma City, OK—Criterion

June 4—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall

June 7—Atlanta, GA—Coca-Cola Roxy

June 9—Tampa, FL—Yuengling Center

June 11—Miami, FL—The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

June 13—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 15—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem

June 16—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 17—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall

June 20—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Presented by Highmark

June 22—Laval, QC—Place Bell

June 23—Toronto, ON—HISTORY

June 25—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

June 26—Nashville, TN—Nashville Municipal Auditorium

June 28—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center

July 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE

July 2—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 3—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore Detroit

July 5—Minneapolis, MN—Armory

July 6—Milwaukee, WI—Eagles Ballroom

July 7—Waukee, IA—Vibrant Music Hall

July 9—St. Louis, MO—The Factory

July 10—Omaha, NE—Steelhouse Omaha

Photo credit: Tommy Pointer