Glades Release New Single 'Vertigo'

Australian trio Glades has released their new single, "Vertigo," the first taste from their highly anticipated sophomore album due out later in 2020 on Wit Hustle/The Orchard.



"'Vertigo' is a warning to a friend who's trying to pursue someone who's emotionally unavailable and has a history of breaking hearts," says frontwoman Karina Savage.



Savage and multi-instrumentalists Cam Robertson and Joey Wenceslao are ready to take a bold leap forward with their new material. The trio, who met while attending high school outside of Sydney, transplanted to Los Angeles at the end of 2019 to take on the wider world. Their 2016 debut This Is What It's Like and 2018 LP To Love You were both met with instant adoration across Australia. Their singles "Not About You" and "Eyes Wide Shut" nabbed the #1 most played slot on Australia's influential triple j radio, and "Do Right" has amassed nearly 100 million streams on Spotify alone. The trio has sold out theaters throughout Australia and supported artists such as Coin, Clean Bandit, and LANY at international shows. In the U.S., Glades received praise from V Magazine and NYLON, which remarked, "seconds into hearing their airy vocals and plush beats, we knew we were hooked."



"Vertigo," a woozy, experimental, and explosive pop song, shows genuine growth for this young trio. "We knew 'Vertigo' had to be the first single from our next record because it feels like such a shock," says Wenceslao. "It feels very different from what we have done before."

Photo Credit: Katia Temkin





