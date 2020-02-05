Gioli & Assia Announce Headlining U.S. Spring Tour

Live electronic disruptors Giolì & Assia announce today they will be returning to the U.S. in the Spring to continue their North American tour beginning on April 24th. The 10-city tour will kick off in Tulum, Mexico before hitting markets in Austin, Dallas, Boston, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Seattle, and Portland before wrapping on August 2nd in Montreal, QC.

This comes hot on the heels of their success selling out their first U.S. Fall tour, which hit major markets like New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and Denver. Full details on the new tour are listed below with additional shows to be announced. Fans can receive exclusive news, tour info and more at GIOLIANDASSIA.COM.

TOUR DATES:

4/24 | Tulum, MX - Art With Me

4/25 | Austin, TX - Cedar Street Courtyard

4/26 | Dallas, TX - House of Blues

4/30 | Boston, MA - Great Scott

5/01 | Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall

5/02 | Atlanta, GA - The Gallery at Ravine

5/06 | Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

5/07 |Portland, OR - Jade Room

5/08 | Vancouver, BC - Celebrities Underground

7/24 - 7/27 | Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest

8/02 | Montreal, QC - Osheaga

Giolì & Assia are the young Italian duo of producers, multi-instrumentalists, singers, songwriters, record label owners, and DJs, creating music that blends the styles of techno, house, indie, and pop that is uniquely their own. Giolì plays the piano, cello, drums, guitar, and handpan, and Assia handles lead vocal duties as well as the guitar. Although their relationship started as manager and artist, the creative partnership developed into a production and songwriting duo in 2016. Later that year, they founded their own record label imprint to distribute their music, Diesis Records. In 2019, the duo sold-out their first U.S. tour on all dates months in advance, collaborated with luxury brands like Burberry, Armani and Louis Vuitton, all while releasing a flurry of innovative new music.

The artists started their careers in 2017 with their first single "Stay Closer," followed by "Endless", "Paradise to Share," and "How Can I." In March of 2018, they released their debut album, Istantanee, with lead single "Starry Nights" getting its debut in front of TimeOut72, a massive Indian music festival. In May of 2018, the duo released the single "Something Special" with Spinnin' Records, which garnered them enough attention for their first residency in Ibiza at Privilege. Giolì & Assia were so inspired by their time in Ibiza that they released their second album of 2018, Night Experience, on their own label Diesis Records. "Mad in Love" was the first single, and with it they honed in on their unique blend of melodic techno.

2019 saw a flurry of creative output with the release of singles like "Feel Good," "Blame On Me," and "Inside Your Head," as well as their own creative covers of "These Boots Are Made for Walking" by Nancy Sinatra and "Fever" by Peggy Lee. Not stopping there, the duo released original tracks "Blind," "Breathing," and "Emptiness" (the latter premiered via MixMag), serving as a testament to their dedication to becoming global curators in the live-electronic space.

Not ones to rest on their accomplishments, Giolì & Assia launched the #DiesisLive series in April 2019, a live stream on Youtube and Facebook of their explosive live show, blending electronic music with live instrumentation and singing, in Milazzo, Sicily. Always ones to outdo themselves, they filmed the following installments of #DiesisLive on top of a live volcano in the Aeolian Islands, the Andromeda Theater in the Province of Agrigento, and Isola Delle Femmine, in their hometown of Palermo, Italy. The latest live session, released in December 2019, was recorded at the Etna Volcano in Sicily garnering 1.3 million views and counting.





