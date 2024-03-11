Giolì & Assia Deliver Emotive New Single 'I Missed You Too'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renowned for their innovative blend of electronic and pop sounds, Giolì & Assia have released new single ‘I Missed You Too', the third single from their highly-anticipated new project ‘Resurrection' – out now via Diesis Records.



On ‘I Missed You Too" the talented duo delve into the intricate emotions experienced when separated from a loved one. Gioli & Assia beautifully encapsulate the yearning and longing for connection, hoping for mutual understanding of the emptiness felt in the absence of one another.



The spellbinding couple intricately weave various elements to create a captivating sonic landscape, fusing various components from their previous singles for a unifying masterpiece. The use of the organ in ‘I Missed You Too' is reminiscent of the bell and violins featured in the first single ‘Young Forever', combined with a dynamic drop packed with tension, driven by pulsating drums and synths that echo that of most recent hit ‘The Point of Living'.



Talking about their latest offering Giolì & Assia said they wanted to create “a song that puts into music and lyrics the feelings you feel when you are far from the person you love, hoping that they will reciprocate the feeling of emptiness when faced with the absence of the other.”



Gioli & Assia's ability to evoke raw emotion through their music has garnered them widespread acclaim, as well as millions of devoted fans across the world. ‘Resurrection' marks an exciting new chapter for the pair as they not only reassert their independence with the rebirth of their Diesis Records imprint, but also showcase their growth as artists and their commitment to pushing the boundaries of sound and storytelling.

Approaching every move they make with great finesse, their genre-defying sound, unique live shows, distinctive blend of electronic and pop and a creative flair that is impossible to replicate, Giolì & Assia are in a league of their own. With the first part of their Resurrection project soon to be unveiled to the world, the dynamic duo also have a host of new music and videos, #DiesisLive shows, new merchandise and their biggest world tour to date in the works for 2024.