Ginga Soul Revives Classic R&B With A Modern Twist In 'Give It Up'

Ginga Soul is setting the tone for 2024 with her emotionally resonant R&B single “Give it Up.” This track delves into the intricate web of past relationships and their profound impact on her love life. Ginga Soul opens up about a pattern of being overly generous in her relationships, leading to her kindness being overlooked.

“My kindness was definitely taken for granted,” she reflects. The inspiration for “Give it Up” struck when Ginga realized her perspective on love had grown cynical due to her past experiences.

This realization transformed into heartfelt lyrics over a captivating beat she discovered on YouTube, produced by the talented trio HARVEYBEATZ, Hilaael, and Archippe. Ginga shares her vulnerability, expressing her fears of deceit, being ghosted, and the struggle to open up again.

Drawing from the soulful and rich sounds of the late 90s and early 2000s R&B, Ginga Soul aimed to channel the essence of artists like Aaliyah and Destiny's Child. Collaborating with Nathi, Ïnnü, and Lola, she infused the song with layered vocal harmonies, achieving a blend of nostalgic and contemporary styles.

Ultimately, "Give it Up" is Ginga Soul's tribute to the classic R&B sound she adores, rejuvenated with a modern edge, showcasing her growth as an artist and her depth as a storyteller.

ABOUT GINGA SOUL

Ginga Soul is an R&B/neo-soul artist from Miami, Florida. She was born on March 13th, 1996, and was raised by her mom, grandma, and sister, who played a major role in her musical influences. From a young age, Ginga Soul was singing along to a variety of music, from Musiq Soulchild and India Arie to Kirk Franklin and Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers.

While attending college, Ginga Soul decided to pursue music intentionally, thanks to her best friend Alyiah, who encouraged her to write and create her own songs. In 2020, Ginga Soul made her debut as an artist with the release of "Night Drive," which caught the attention of Miami New Times, who named her an Artist to Watch for 2021, and Best R&B Act of 2023.

She followed this up with her “On My Mind” EP later that year, garnering the attention of R&B Radar, BBC Radio 1, Swidlife, and more. With her own unique taste in music and soulful vocals, Ginga Soul is poised to make her mark in the R&B world.