Ging (fka Frank Dukes) Shares 'Never Want To Leave' From Debut Album

Ging (fka Frank Dukes) Shares 'Never Want To Leave' From Debut Album

The track is taken from Ging’s debut album We’re Here, My Dear, set for release November 11.

Oct. 05, 2022  

Ging, the solo project of the artist formerly known as Frank Dukes, shares a new song, "Never Want To Leave" today-listen here. The track is taken from Ging's debut album We're Here, My Dear, set for release November 11.

"I wrote 'Never Want To Leave' about falling in love," says Ging. "It happened at a time in my life where I least expected it. It was a love that burnt quickly and intensely but even in its brevity transformed me and how I saw the world. It's about that initial feeling of falling for someone that feels like a dream that you wish you could stay in forever."

"Never Want To Leave" follows the recently shared "Miracles," "Dear Boy" and "Can You See Me."

We're Here, My Dear is Ging's first ever artist project. A wildly acclaimed producer since his teen years in Toronto for artists including Drake, Rihanna, SZA, Kanye West, The Weeknd and many more, Ging began to ponder what his own art might sound like. Turning inward, he started to create songs purely for his own enjoyment-taking a hard turn away from his hip hop and pop productions and experimenting with ambient and avant garde instrumentals before landing on the album's folkier structures.

At the same time, great changes were happening in his personal life-a split from his longtime partner and the mother of this children. We're Here, My Dear is a document of this time and a love letter to his family, particularly his young children, as they navigate(d) these shifts together. Growing up in Toronto, Ging was always known by his middle name-King, pronounced Ging-returning to his childhood identity felt most fitting for this new phase of his life and career.

Listen to the new single here:




