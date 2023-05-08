Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour

Ticket on-sales begin on Friday, May 12 at 10:00am local time.

Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray have announced their co-headlining summer tour with special guests Tonic and Fastball.

The 12-date trek kicks off Thursday, August 31 in Wisconsin and will see the "Hey Jealousy" and "Every Morning" hitmakers, respectively, take amphitheater and theater stages across the Midwest and East Coast - with additional dates to be announced. Ticket on-sales begin on Friday, May 12 at 10:00am local time (see below for exact dates and times for each show).

Visit Gin Blossoms' website or Sugar Ray's website for more information and to purchase tickets.

"I'm so excited to tour with Sugar Ray, Tonic and Fastball," says Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms. "They're some of my favorite bands to be on the road with. We're looking forward to doing some rock'n'roll shows."

Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray shares, "I can't think of anything better than spending the summer with great friends playing music! This tour is a giant cavalcade of hits that just keeps delivering, and I'm always honored to share a stage with Gin Blossoms, Tonic and Fastball." Sugar Ray's guitarist and co-founder Rodney Sheppard adds, "I am most looking forward to this tour because all of these bands have a history and a friendship. I can't wait for the backstage acoustic guitar sing-alongs."

Emerson Hart of Tonic adds: "We are so excited to get back out there this summer and play rock and roll with our friends Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray and Fastball. That's a lot of great music in one night!"

Tour Dates:

DATE

CITY / STATE

VENUE

ON SALE (LOCAL TIME)

Thur, August 31

La Crosse, WI

Copeland Park

FRI 5/12 @ 10AM

Fri, September 1

Cedar Rapids, IA

McGrath Amphitheatre

FRI 5/12 @ 10AM

Sat, September 2

Beaver Dam, KY

Beaver Dam Amphitheater

FRI 5/12 @ 10AM

Sun, September 3

Peachtree City, GA

The Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater^

FRI 5/12 @ 10AM

Wed, September 6

Kettering, OH

Fraze Pavilion

SAT 5/13 @ 10AM

Thur, September 7

Niagara Falls, ON

Fallsview Casino Resort

FRI 5/12 @ 10AM

Sat, September 9

Midlothian, VA

AfterHours Southside at the River City Sportsplex

FRI 5/12 @ 10AM

Sun, September 10

Bethlehem, PA

Wind Creek Event Center

FRI 5/12 @ 10AM

Tue, September 12

Huntington, NY

The Paramount^

FRI 5/12 @ 10AM

Wed, September 13

Montclair, NJ

Wellmont Theater^

FRI 5/12 @ 10AM

Thur, September 14

Medford, MA

Chevalier Theatre

FRI 5/12 @ 10AM

Fri, September 15

Frederick, MD

The Great Frederick Fair

FRI 6/30 @ 10AM

(^) denotes without Sugar Ray

About Gin Blossoms:

Gin Blossoms, an American alternative rock band formed in 1987 in Tempe, Arizona. The band rose to prominence following the 1992 release of their first major label debut album, New Miserable Experience, and the first single released from that album, "Hey Jealousy" became a Top 25 hit and went gold. New Miserable Experience eventually went quadruple platinum and three other charting singles were released from the album including "Allison Road" and "Until I Fall Away." The band's follow-up album, Congratulations I'm Sorry (1996), went platinum including the GRAMMY-nominated "As Long as It Matters" and the Top 10 single "Follow You Down." Gin Blossoms continue to tour every year and in recent years have shared the stage with Collective Soul, Barenaked Ladies and Hootie & The Blowfish.


