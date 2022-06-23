Gilbert Releases a New Infectious Single 'My Emergency'

Gilbert Gauci releases a new heart robbing single 'My Emergency'. For those of you unaware Gilbert is a Maltese singer-songwriter. Built around retro synths, stadium-ready vocals, and earworm hooks that instantly find their way in your head and set up home, "My Emergency" is dead set on making the most of its rapturous drive.

The palpable excitement delivered throughout every second of "My Emergency" clearly reinforces the core message found behind the track. Gilbert himself says that "When writing My Emergency, we had one clear goal in mind to get the people excited. Think of a time when you were on a road trip with your best friends, driving in the middle of nowhere and screaming and singing along to the lyrics of your favourite song.

That is the feeling we wanted to create and go for. I wrote this song together with an American songwriter Eliot DeLay over Zoom, where DeLay was in America and I was in Malta. We met through a common friend during the lockdown period and we just clicked immediately. Basically, we have been working together ever since.

Gilbert adds that the 'the message of the song is open to interpretation. We've all been in a situation when someone gives you a look and there's an awkward silence and you have no idea what's going on. Immediately so many thoughts start running through my head that a rush of emotions just takes over. Are we taking things to the next level or are we ending things? Those are the thoughts that start passing through my mind and that's the exact moment we wanted to capture, and we honestly had so much fun working on it.

Alongside the brand-new single, an accompanying music video has been released. Buckle up your seat belts and be prepared to be set on a euphoric rollercoaster ride. Set in a purple neon-lit-up caravan, a love story of a young couple unfolds. Without spoiling too many details, the video can only be described as a scene straight out of the climax of a coming-of-age film.

Listen to the new single here: