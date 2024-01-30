Gigi Gorgeous Getty & Anthony Allen Ramos to Host GLAAD's GRAMMYs Red Carpet Coverage

GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization has announced special coverage from the red carpet of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, on Sunday, February 4th.

GLAAD recognizes both the meteoric expansion of LGBTQ representation in music and the influence LGBTQ artists have had on the music industry at-large over the last several years. As such, GLAAD's presence on the Grammys red carpet, co-hosted by Transgender activist, 2-time author, digital creator and LGBTQ icon, Gigi Gorgeous Getty, alongside with GLAAD's Anthony Allen Ramos, serves to amplify and elevate diverse LGBTQ voices and establish greater pathways to grow LGBTQ inclusion within the industry on music's biggest night.

GLAAD's full access to all the red-carpet action, exclusive one-on-one interviews with out LGBTQ artists, celebrities and allies, will be featured across GLAAD social media, in real-time from the red carpet.

"For LGBTQ people, music often becomes a beacon of hope, and a vessel to shine a light on marginalized voices,” says GLAAD's Anthony Allen Ramos. “In a time when LGBTQ people's rights are being questioned across the country, it is a tremendous opportunity for GLAAD to both celebrate LGBTQ artists at the Grammy Awards, but to also capture important messages from our allies who are committed to speaking out and supporting our community, all while reminding people that queer art matters and is deserving of recognition."

“It is such an honor to be a part of this historic moment as the official GLAAD red carpet co-host at the Grammy Awards,” says Gigi Gorgeous Getty. "I am honored to have been part of the GLAAD family for years, and am so grateful to have this opportunity to join in their continued efforts of supporting LGBTQIA+ artists and helping to further their ever-expanding influence in the music industry. I can't wait to see all of the spectacular stars on the red carpet and to spread the word of our community.”

Gigi Lazzarato Getty (Gigi Gorgeous) is a YouTube star, transgender activist, author, television personality, actress, model and LGBTQIA+ icon. In 2017, her award-winning feature-length documentary This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous premiered at the Sundance Film Festival chronicling her life and transition. Gigi has been named to Time Magazine's “25 Most Influential People on the Internet” and “Forbes 30 Under 30” lists. Gigi previously launched the podcast, Queerified, to highlight what it was like growing up queer; the successes and lessons of life; and how to celebrate queer joy every day.

Last year, Gigi released her second book alongside best friend Gottmik (a.k.a. Kade Gottlieb), titled The T Guide, dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth, their parents, allies, and those looking to educate themselves on the trans experience. The book is uniquely formatted as conversational dialogue, while also acting as a guide, that aims to shine light on the hilarious yet authentic stories both Gigi and Gottmik encountered during their transitions and beyond. The book received special recognition and support from GLAAD, and also includes anecdotes and advice from advocates, allies, and activists across the gender spectrum including Paris Hilton, Amit Paley, Adam Lambert, and Jazz Jennings to name a few.

In 2019, Gigi released her hilariously candid memoir He Said, She Said: Lessons, Stories and Mistakes from My Transgender Journey. Featuring personal stories and shockingly vulnerable moments of her transition, it gives readers a close look into the journey to embracing her true self. Gigi works closely with several LGBTQ organizations including GLAAD, Los Angeles LGBT Center, The Trevor Project, and Children's Hospital of LA Transyouth Program, and is committed to advancing protections and support for the LGBTQ community.

Gigi was born and raised in Toronto, Canada and now resides in Los Angeles with her husband, Nats Getty.

Anthony Allen Ramos is GLAAD's VP of Communications & Talent, Executive Producer of the GLAAD Media Awards and official Entertainment Correspondent. Ramos has more than 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry and joined GLAAD after serving as an Emmy-nominated producer and correspondent for Access Hollywood and Access Hollywood Live.

There, he produced and commented on content focusing on TV, music and fashion, and strategized to increase LGBTQ inclusion, bringing LGBTQ celebrities and stories to millions of viewers. Since his start with GLAAD in September 2017, Anthony has secured A-list talent to help with GLAAD's work including: Beyonce & JAY-Z, Madonna, Britney Spears, Cher, Taylor Swift, Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, Barbra Streisand, Demi Lovato, Andy Cohen, Faith Hill & Tim McGraw, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, Sarah Jessica Parker, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ryan Murphy, Jim Parsons, Ava DuVernay, Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and Janet Mock to name a few.

Photo Credit: Shaun Vadella