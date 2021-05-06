Giggs Releases Live Performance of 'Now Or Never'

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces Giggs as the next artist in their Ctrl. series with a performance of "Now Or Never" premiering today. Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Giggs' performance follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Born Nathan Thompson in 1985 and hailing from Peckham, South London, Giggs is also known as Hollowman from the group SN1. Following numerous mixtape releases and a much-touted freestyle called "Talking the Hardest," Giggs made his independently released full-length solo debut in 2008 with the critically acclaimed album Walk in da Park. That same year he won the BET Award for Best UK Act, beating out popular favorites Dizzee Rascal and Chip.

His major label debut, Let Em Ave It, came in 2010, followed up in 2013 by When Will It Stop, which saw him working with Ed Sheeran, Anthony Hamilton and Styles P. Giggs returned in 2016 with Landlord, reaching #2 on the UK album charts. After appearing on a pair of Drake tracks in early 2017, Giggs released his Wamp 2 Dem mixtape in October of that year, and BIG BAD... in 2019.

Now Or Never was surprise-released in 2020, and included features from the likes of Jorja Smith, Dave, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Kyze, Aystar, Tiny Boost, DeMarco, Obongjayar and Emeli Sandé. The album garnered praise from the likes of NME, HYPEBEAST, COMPLEX and Brooklyn Vegan who said "Now Or Never finds Giggs tackling his pensive, introspective side, his ominous, menacing side, and plenty of the in-between, always changing things up enough to keep you hooked for its entire 62-minute running time."

"Now Or Never" is now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

Listen here: