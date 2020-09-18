Gibson Players Take Centerstage With Electrifying Performances At 2020 ACM Awards

Gibson guitar players took centerstage in the heart of Nashville at iconic venues throughout the city including the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Café, for the 55th ACM Awards show.

Headquartered in the heart of downtown Nashville, the iconic, American-made instrument brand, Gibson has been creating, inspiring, and contributing to the 'share of sound' for 126 years. After more than a century, Gibson artists, players and fans continue to experience the #1 guitar brand rejuvenated. Gibson is played by the best and brightest artists, across generations and genres and has emerged as the most relevant, most played, and most loved guitar brand around the world.

"During such a challenging era, it's great to see the power of music cut through at the recent ACM Awards," says James 'JC' Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson. "Nashville, Music City USA, is the perfect backdrop to showcase all of the amazing country musicians and we are very proud of our awesome Gibson and Epiphone artists, especially, Luke Combs and his support of Guitars4Vets with Gibson Gives." In a nod to healing through the power of music, ACM Award-winner for "Album Of The Year" and "Male Artist Of the Year" Luke Combs, Gibson and Ford have teamed up to support U.S. veterans through Guitars4Vets--which provides veterans with guitars of their own and a forum to learn how to play. In the clip, Luke Combs visits a group of veterans during a Guitars4Vets guitar lesson. Luke delivers a Ford pickup truck filled with customized Gibson G-45 Standard Acoustic guitars wrapped with the Ford "Proud to Honor" logo.

The teaser and multiple commercials featuring the G-45 guitars donated by Gibson, debuted during the 2020 ACM Awards on CBS. To learn more about "Proud to Honor," go to: www.fordproudtohonor.com and donate directly to Guitars4Vets at: https://guitars4vets.org.

