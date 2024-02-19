Gibson Partners With Noel Gallagher to Create 20 Gibson 1978 Les Paul Custom Guitars

For 130 years, Gibson the iconic and leading instrument brand, has shaped sound across generations and genres of music, becoming one of the most relevant, played, and loved guitar brands around the world.

In celebration of the Grand Opening of the Gibson Garage London, Gibson has partnered with the world renowned singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Noel Gallagher to release 20 signed Gibson '78 Les Paul Custom guitars.

The 20, Noel Gallagher '78 Les Paul Custom guitars will only be available in-person to attendees on the official opening day of the new flagship store, the Gibson Garage London, on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Noel Gallagher and Gibson will donate all profit from the sales of this special run of guitars to support the charity Teenage Cancer Trust.

The Noel Gallagher '78 Custom Les Paul guitars are inspired by the guitar originally given to Noel by Johnny Marr and was used extensively for both live performances and recording sessions with Oasis, most notably in the video for the song “Whatever.” These '78 Les Paul Custom guitars will feature a lightly aged Ebony finish by the Gibson Custom Shop Murphy Lab and each guitar is hand-signed by Noel Gallagher.

“The Les Paul Custom that Johnny gave me in 1994 was always one of my favourite guitars, and it carries a lot of history. The reissues are great, they feel almost identical. I am delighted they are being sold to support the Teenage Cancer Trust," says Noel Gallagher.

“As Gibson continues the relationship with Noel Gallagher there is no better way to start 2024 than by supporting a truly amazing cause that is close to both our hearts and minds,” says Lee Bartram, Head of Marketing, EU and UK, Gibson Brands. “We have worked closely with The Teenage Cancer Trust for many years, and it's always an honor and privilege to support them in raising much needed funds and awareness for the work they do.”

“Teenage Cancer Trust's musical history started in 2000 with the launch of our iconic annual series of shows at the Royal Albert Hall. Noel Gallagher was there for that very first performance, and as an ambassador of the charity has been relentless in his support of young people with cancer ever since,” says Jane Ashton, Head of Music and Entertainment, Teenage Cancer Trust.

“These guitars are steeped in their own musical history, celebrating the iconic moment one British music legend gifted a priceless guitar to another, like the handing of a baton. Our sincere thanks to Gibson guitars, long-term supporters of Teenage Cancer Trust, and our Ambassador Noel Gallagher. The money raised will make an enormous difference in the lives of young people with cancer and could fund two Outreach nurses for an entire year, helping us to reach more young people in the UK no matter where they live.”

The Gibson Garage London marks the first-ever Gibson flagship store outside of the U.S. and follows the successful opening of the Gibson Garage Nashville. The Gibson Garage is the ultimate guitar experience and destination for music lovers across the globe and the place to explore Gibson's 130-year music history.

Located in historic London just off Oxford Street and featuring 4,500 square feet of retail space, the Gibson Garage London will officially open to the public on Saturday, February 24, at 61-62 Eastcastle St, London, UK (one block from Oxford Street). Inside the Gibson Garage London, visitors can plug in and play more than 300 electric and acoustic guitars across Gibson, Gibson Custom, Gibson Acoustic, Epiphone, and Kramer, explore the entire collection of Maestro pedals, and more. Whether you are a seasoned professional musician, a casual guitar player, a beginner, or simply a music fan, the Gibson Garage is the new, must-see music destination in London.

With a rich history of craftsmanship and innovation, Gibson has become synonymous with music culture. At the Gibson Garage London, music lovers can design their own Made-to-Measure guitar inside the Gibson Custom Shop Murphy Lab by selecting a unique guitar top off the wall and choosing the specs inside and out.

The Gibson Garage London features a special, dedicated Acoustic guitar room with one of the largest displays of Gibson Acoustic guitars in the entire UK, as well as areas for Epiphone electric, acoustic and bass guitars, and the biggest display of Kramer guitars in the UK. At the Garage, fans are welcome to pick up and play all things Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, and Maestro and enjoy a massive display of exclusive Gibson apparel, gifts, and lifestyle items, as well as gear and accessories.

The Gibson Garage London is the ultimate guitar and music experience and features uniquely British cultural discoveries around every corner and level. Music fans will experience weekly live performances, showcases, and panel discussions from musicians and artists, all from its state-of-the-art stage located on the lower level.

The Gibson Gallery, a bi-annual revolving gallery wall, will celebrate the photography and art of British artists, and musicians. The inaugural exhibition at the Gibson Gallery will debut with an exclusive collection by legendary rock 'n' roll photographer Gered Mankowitz. For the past 50 years, Mankowitz's portraits have helped to shape the iconic images of music's key players. The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, PP Arnold, Kate Bush, Elton John, The Jam, Eurythmics and Oasis, and many more have all looked down the lens of Mankowitz's camera.

This Gibson Gallery exhibit will also feature rare and unseen portraits from Mankowitz's unrivaled archive and is curated by RedHouse Gallery in association with Iconic Images.

The Gibson Garage London is located at 61-62 Eastcastle St, London, UK (one block from Oxford Street) and is open daily Monday-Saturday from 10:00-7:00 pm and from 12:00-6:00 pm on Sunday. For the latest news and updates on the Gibson Garage London, follow @GibsonGuitarUK on Instagram.