Gibson Brands Announces Music Industry Leader Kevin Liles As Newest Board Member

Gibson, the iconic American-made guitar brand, has announced the addition of Kevin Liles to the Gibson Brands Board of Directors. Since November 2018, Gibson has been re-building the brands, the business, and the Board of Directors to strengthen the company for the future. Over the past two years, Gibson has emerged once again as the leader in the guitar industry and continues to go from strength-to-strength with the addition of Kevin Liles.

Liles brings over 30 years of music industry experience, innovation, and consumer engagement. He currently serves as the CEO, Chairman of the Board, and Co-Founder of 300 Entertainment, based in the greater New York City Area. 300 Entertainment has taken the traditional model of a recorded music company and flipped it, by placing artists and digital first and creating an innovative, boutique media and entertainment platform. Prior to this role, Liles led KWL Enterprises where he built a company centered around niche brand management for artists, athletes, and music. He has also served as Executive Vice President at the Warner Music Group and President of the pioneering global record label Def Jam Recordings, after starting as an intern back in the early 90's.

Liles was recently named "Executive of the Year" by Billboard magazine for his groundbreaking work with his impressive roster of artists, including Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Migos and Gunna. He was also recently featured in Forbes magazine as a thought leader on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the music industry. As the current leader of 300 Entertainment--the number one independent music label in America--Liles continues in his quest to move the culture forward.

"I am excited to join the Gibson Board, one of the most iconic brands in the music world," says Kevin Liles. "I am ready to engage with the Board and the extended team to find ways to help drive the music culture forward and explore new opportunities for growth." Liles joins an experienced, passionate, and well-balanced Board at Gibson, where the majority of Board members are also guitar players. The Board has been focused on crafting the strategy, setting the conditions for success, and supporting the management team at Gibson Brands.

"Gibson is the go-to brand for musicians," says Nat Zilkha, Chairman of Gibson Brands. "We have no doubt that Kevin's experience, insights and passion for the music industry will be a great addition to the Gibson team." The management team at Gibson, led by CEO James "JC" Curleigh, continues to drive the brands and the business confidently into the future, including successfully navigating the challenges of 2020.

"As we stare down the future, Kevin is a welcome addition to the existing strong Gibson Board and to the Gibson leadership team," adds James "JC" Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson. "I look forward to engaging with Kevin on relevant and creative ways to shape our future."