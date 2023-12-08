Gibson Band Releases Debut “Deconstruction' Single

Gibson Records, Cesar Gueikian, Serj Tankian, and Tony Iommi will donate all proceeds from the sale of the song “Deconstruction."

By: Dec. 08, 2023

Gibson, the iconic instrument brand, has announced the launch of the Gibson Band, which features a revolving collective of Gibson artists. Today, the Gibson Band is launching the first single, “Deconstruction,” which was co-written by Serj Tankian of System of a Down and Cesar Gueikian, CEO of Gibson, and features Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath on guitar.

Gibson Records, Cesar Gueikian, Serj Tankian, and Tony Iommi will donate all proceeds from the sale of the song “Deconstruction,” as well as the funds raised from the auction of Serj Tankian's painting and a unique Les Paul guitar (details below) via Gibson Gives, and the Corporación America Foundation will match the funds raised from the auction--with all funds going to Armenia Fund's Artsakh Refugee Initiative. 

Tankian, Gueikian, and the Eurnekian family are all of Armenian descent, and the Armenia Fund provides humanitarian assistance to the people of Armenia and global Armenian communities through the development of vital infrastructure projects, educational, cultural, healthcare, and disaster relief programs, as well as direct assistance to families and individuals. For more information, visit: https://www.armeniafund.org/.

In addition to fronting System of a Down, Serj Tankian is also an accomplished painter. The single cover artwork for “Deconstruction” is based on an original work of art by Serj Tankian titled “Our Mountains.” Tankian stated, “'Our Mountains' harks back to the twin peaks of Mount Ararat, a symbol of the Armenian nation and the location for the rebirth of Noah's civilization.”

Tankian's original “Our Mountains” painting--a 48” x 36” acrylic on canvas--as well as a one-of-a-kind Gibson Les Paul Standard customized with the “Our Mountains” artwork, will be part of an exclusive global auction from Friday, December 8 through Monday, December 18, closing at 11:00 a.m. PST, via Julien's Auctions, HERE



RELATED STORIES - Music

