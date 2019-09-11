Gibson Announces New 'Slash 1966 EDS-1275 Doubleneck'

Gibson, the legitimate leader in professional instruments proudly presents the Slash 1966 EDS-1275 Doubleneck. A pre-sale is officially underway now for the Slash 1966 EDS-1275 Doubleneck guitars, sold through select Authorized Gibson dealers and available in-store October 1, visit www.gibson.com for further details.

Over the years, SLASH's rise to rock royalty has featured a variety of iconic Gibson guitars, but it was the 1966 EDS-1275 Doubleneck that both diversified his sound and solidified his guitar god aesthetic. SLASH bought it from a small music store in Indiana in 1990 and put it into rotation almost immediately. Using the natural chime and chorus of the twelve-string neck and composing epic solos on the other, became a favorite tool for studio and stage and an indelible part of SLASH's signature sound. Gibson is proud to present this exact replica of the original guitar, constructed and aged by the skilled craftspeople at the Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville, TN. Each Slash 1966 EDS-1275 Doubleneck will be hand-signed by SLASH himself and includes a striking vintage replica hardshell case, a custom SLASH concho guitar strap and a Certificate of Authenticity.

SLASH says of the new 1966 EDS-1275 Doubleneck, "Excited to announce that I've partnered with Gibson to offer an incredible copy of my 1966 EDS-1275 Doubleneck, limited edition and signed. Available at select dealers worldwide October 1."

Watch SLASH describe the creation of the Slash 1966 EDS-1275 Doubleneck from Gibson, here:





