Gia Woods Shares New Vivid Electropop Single 'Heartbreak Radio'

Gia Woods reveals her latest single “Heartbreak Radio” from her upcoming “Your Engine” EP due October 25th. Encapsulating Gia’s signature form of timeless electronica and femme flourish, “Heartbreak Radio” is a captivating breakup track perfectly at home on the dance floor.

Opening with the sound of a car radio flipping through stations, "Heartbreak Radio" comes into focus in a vivid soundscape dominated by Gia as she sultrily calls out to a former lover who can’t escape her, no matter how hard they try: “When you close your eyes / I’ll be spinning / Like a record baby/ Always on your mind.” At once reminiscent of club hits of the late 2000s and in-line with the sonic trends of the current era, "Heartbreak Radio" is a testament to Gia’s mastery of pop music as she steps further into the spotlight.

Gia says of the single:

“'Heartbreak Radio' is the first break up song on the project. There’s always that one song that reminds you of certain people that are no longer in your life. I wrote this from the perspective of - we may have fallen out of love, ended badly, moved on but we’ll always live through the memory and moments we shared around a song. It’s a metaphor for the feeling that no matter if someone is no longer in your life that they always will be in a way."

"Heartbreak Radio" follows the release of dynamic single "Elevation" and audacious personal anthem “Gia Would”. Both released earlier this summer, the songs showcase Gia's expertise in pulsing, flamboyant club tracks overlaid with her playful sensuality and glamorous persona.

While "Elevation" is an uptempo disco-inspired single, "Gia Would” explores Gia's dark side, contrasting tongue-in-cheek word play with a sinuously sensuous electronic beat.

In 2022 Gia Woods released her EP Heartbreak County Vol.2, a strobe-lit electropop sonic collection that dishes out more grit than glitz, exploring a “deeper, more raw side” of Gia's artistry, led by the smash single "Lesbionic".

With the EP's opening track 'Hello,' Gia became one of the first artists to release on TikTok's exclusive SoundOn+ platform and Heartbreak County, Vol. 2 was released on Elle Records, one of the first labels partnering with TikTok.

As Gia Woods’ reach has grown, so has her commitment to advocacy. Over the years, Gia has emerged as a potent voice in the LGBTQ+ community. In her traditional Persian household in Los Angeles, Gia's parents saw music as a fleeting hobby rather than a promising career. Gia therefore grew up a loner, picking up guitar and violin on her own and listening to everything from Green Day and Björk to Radiohead and Madonna.

It was in high school when Gia wrote what would be her first single, “Only A Girl,” perhaps the most emotional song she’s ever penned. Released in 2016, the breathy pop track was also her bold, coming out anthem - to her parents, friends and everyone who didn’t know that part of her before.

Since its release, the impact of “Only A Girl” has continued to grow - it’s since reached over 11 million views on YouTube and Gia gained nearly 100,000 subscribers.

Photo Credit: Brian Ziff