Ghostemane Releases New Album AM:FM

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Ghostemane released his long-awaited new album AM:FM today. Produced by Eric Ghoste and featuring contributions from longtime collaborators Kenneth Blume and Arthur Rizk, AM:FM includes the previously shared singles 'BucketList' and 'Zero Day.' AM:FM marks the first full-length album from Ghoste since the acclaimed 2020 album ANTI-ICON. To celebrate the album, Ghostemane performed an intimate, sold out show in New York City last night at Market Hotel and will perform in Los Angeles at Milkys on Sunday, October 25th. Tickets are available here.

The release of AM:FM follows an active summer for Ghoste. He returned from his five year hiatus with a bang, performing two surprise, renegade shows in Texas, one at an abandoned tunnel network in Austin and the other at an underground warehouse in Houston. Both of these shows were filmed and documented by Quiet Cam, who then created a music video for 'Zero Day.' In late September, he invited 75 fans to FRAME 002, the second in his series of experiential album listening and performance events. FRAME 002 took place at an abandoned prison in central Florida.

Eric Ghoste has been releasing music as Ghostemane since 2014. Ghoste has created a singular canon of extreme music, incorporating elements of industrial, hardcore, acoustic, southern 'phonk' rap, ambient, and experimental genres. With every release, Ghoste has grown as a producer, writer, and performer, blending his influences with increasing fluidity and ambition.

Tracklist

1. Alive!

2. Deus Ex Machina

3. Miazma

4. Zero Day

5. BucketList

6. Jupiter

7. Hyperdrive

8. Mean Girls

9. Cyberia

10. Get Gone

11. NSFW

12. Noose Knot

Photo Credit: Brock Fetch

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