GhostDragon and Kwesi Team Up For 'Something Out Of Nothing'

'Something Out of Nothing' will be available for streaming and purchase on Friday, October 9.

Hot on the heels of his euphoric "Never Giving Up" with Exede, GhostDragon returns with another sonic collaboration for the ages with Kwesi. A stunning effort between two forces in sound, "Something Out of Nothing" is available for streaming and purchase on Friday, October 9.



Textural synth work sets the stage early on in "Something Out of Nothing," as Kwesi's sweet vocals whisk listeners away into peaceful serenity. A brooding love song, "Something Out of Nothing" is a powerful testament to the strength of an unbreakable and unforgettable connection. Bridging the gap between pop and electronic, GhostDragon creates a sonic space for himself, and sets himself apart from the masses with his signature sound. A blissful work chock full of classic and nuanced GhostDragon flare, "Something Out of Nothing" is a wondrous display of the producer at his best. Watch this space.

Watch out! GhostDragon is scorching an upward path in EDM. At the young age of 19, GhostDragon has already received praise for his achievements as a Billboard Dance chart artist, and for his collaborations with industry leaders such as The Chainsmokers, Zedd, Marshmello, Nicky Romero, Mako, Slander, and other prominent DJs/producers. His music has been featured countless times on popular EDM platforms such as Proximity, Wave Music, MrSuicideSheep, Chill Nation, and Trap City. Most recently, his success on Wave Music with his first single "Love Ain't Changin" from his highly-anticipated EP was immediately followed up with Proximity selecting his "End Of The Year Mix" to celebrate the conclusion of 2019. GhostDragon's fresh, exciting, youthful and creative approach to music has enabled him to perform live with leading artists such as GRYFFIN, Kaskade, G-Eazy, Mako, Vincent, Walshy Fire of Major Lazer, Drake Bell, Cash Cash, and R3HAB, all within two years since he began producing music. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, GhostDragon's potential for future success is limitless given his experience wowing large audiences throughout California and beyond with top-notch visuals and exciting future bass/house tunes. GhostDragon attends the prestigious Berklee College of Music where he continues to hone his craft in order to pursue his dream of headlining the world's largest EDM events and festivals. Watch out for GhostDragon.

