Ghost Woman Shares New Single Clockwork'

Today Canadian artist, Ghost Woman, is sharing a new desert psyche single ahead of his forthcoming debut LP.

Watch the video for "Clockwork" below, which takes the viewer on a journey through a scorched, rocky, and largely desolate landscape. Ghost Woman's self-titled LP is due July 1st via Full Time Hobby. Pre-order the LP HERE. In case you missed them, check out the recent singles "Behind Your Eyes" & "Do You."

Evan's sonic and literal adventures as a touring multi-instrumentalist with songwriter/producer/guitarist Michael Rault saw him share international stages with the likes of Jacco Gardner, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, and Mild High Club; who unwittingly paved the way for Ghost Woman's inevitable incarnation.

"Having the opportunity to witness those groups perform was inspiring to say the least. Especially Gizz and Jacco. The attention to detail, professionalism as a touring act and the extra effort put into creating a killer live show doesn't go unnoticed. It's a caliber I'm just not used to where I'm from. When the tours were wrapped, I got home and immediately started writing music, with a live show in mind"

Ghost Woman's upcoming self-titled LP brims with self-produced and self-performed Anatolian sounds and lo-fi hooks. Subscribing to the school of authenticity, Uschenko seemingly shares with rebellious new-psych classmates Kurt Vile or The Black Angels, Ghost Woman takes its inspiration largely from groups like Can, Beak, Jefferson Airplane, The Byrds, and The Firesign Theatre.

So it's no wonder the album's sometimes krautrock groove is often thwarted by the unapologetic exploration of heartbreak and misplaced expectations. But heartbreak isn't the only unsuccessful temptress at the band's doorstep.

"Not only did we have a rehearsal space catch fire and ruin some of our gear but this last year my van got broken into and ripped off some of my favorite guitars and amps. I try not to let that bug me too much, and luckily they were cheap-o Sears-Roebuck/Stencil amps/Japanese knock-offs." He rambles with a morning coffee and cigarette in hand. "A few road bumps can't stop us. It's only gonna make us come back stronger."

As for the future? Well, with anticipation building for their first European tour (arriving May 2022 and wrapping in Early June at Levitation Fest in Angers, France) Ghost Woman is practicing patience; the devil makes work for idle hands. And there's always something to do.

The album is available to pre-order on limited edition red vinyl via Full Time Hobby + Rough Trade shops, and black vinyl globally. Click here to pre-order.

Watch the new music video here: