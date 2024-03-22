Ghost In Real Life Drops Drum & Bass Anthem 'YCTMWTD (You Can't Tell Me What To Do)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ghost In Real Life (G.I.R.L.) unleashes her full power on “YCTMWTD (You Can't Tell Me What To Do),” a defiant drum & bass anthem for women everywhere. Fighting back against gendered stereotypes, G.I.R.L. pushes her sound to the limit with technical precision and thrilling, no-holds-barred production in her own pop punk-tinged take on the drum & bass genre.

“YCTMWTD (You Can't Tell Me What To Do)” features G.I.R.L. on production and punchy, rebellious vocals influenced by the pop punk genre that inspires much of her art. Kicking down the doors of the male-dominated dance music industry, Ghost In Real Life (G.I.R.L.) has quickly made her mark on the scene due to her confident artistic approach and her extensive musical background.

“YCTMWTD (You Can't Tell Me What To Do) is as straightforward as it gets. The meaning behind the song is right in the title. I wrote this when I was angered with being told how I should live my life and act. As a woman I feel like I get criticized way too often for every little thing I do, and sometimes it feels like I can do nothing right. This song represents my decision to just keep doing everything wrong anyways and live my life how I want to.”

G.I.R.L. refuses to let societal pressures change her and instead embraces the strength of her femininity as an artist and musician. Her mission is to help uplift and support other female-identifying producers in the dance music industry, which she seeks to highlight by donating 50% of proceeds from a special “YCTMWTD” merch drop commemorating Women's History Month to charitable organization Girls Make Beats.

The idea came to life during the creation of “YCTMWTD”—”the whole theme of the track is breaking barriers of society, which I'm trying to symbolize with the shirts. The design is me smashing a vase with a bat in a mini skirt. It basically screams insolent woman.” The unisex cotton t-shirt will be available for sale (in sizes S-3XL) for a limited time only from March 11th to 15th through G.I.R.L.'s official merch website.