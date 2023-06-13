Georgia Releases 'Give It Up For Love'

Next month, Georgia will release her dynamite third album Euphoric (due July 28) and today, she shares the second single from the record, “Give It Up For Love.” Inspired by the film The Beach, and having worked with the legendary producer William Orbit, “Give It Up For Love” has a dreaminess to it that mirrors that era’s pop sensibility.

The song is a perfect reflection of Georgia’s own spiritual journey; exploding from the hazy, underwater production of the verse as she questions herself (“Now and then I get lost in dysphoria, I want your love but I’m worried it’s too much for ya”) into a vibrant and technicolor chorus, where we hear Georgia’s voice in total clarity, joyfully encapsulating the sound of her surrender: “Just when I thought I should give up / That’s the moment I found love.”

The video for “Give It Up For Love” is as colorful and vivid as the album, directed by Mathy & Fran, they add: “We wanted to explore the song’s themes of caution and bravery, through the act of diving. Abandoning stability to leap into the unknown, diving feels like both descending and soaring, and the perfect analogy for Give It Up For Love.

Creating a feeling of infinite free-fall for the choruses, our goal was to show ‘giving up’ as something that leaves you weightless, rather than broken. The sunrise color worlds are a nod to the Californian skies where Georgia recorded the track.”

Georgia recently shared her own remix of previous single “It’s Euphoric” featuring Years & Years’ Olly Alexander.

Euphoric was co-produced by Rostam (Haim, Clairo, Carly Rae Jepsen) and marks the first time Georgia has worked with another producer on her own material. It follows her club-coercing last record, the universally adored and critically acclaimed Seeking Thrills which well and truly cemented her as one of the UK’s premiere producers and songwriters. Since then, Georgia has collaborated with the likes of Gorillaz, Shygirl, Baby Tate, Dan Carey and David Jackson, most recently writing on Shania Twain’s new album Queen Of Me.

Having written her last two albums within a ten-foot radius of her bedroom, it was important for Georgia to find a new physical and emotional space in which to write and working with Rostam in LA was just that. A crucial part of the writing process for her was learning to relinquish control and Euphoric sees Georgia stepping out from behind the recording desk and establishing herself as a unique left-field pop artist.

Euphoric is available to pre-order on Georgia’s store-exclusive colored vinyl (w/ mirrorboard sleeve), standard vinyl, cassette, CD and digitally.

Photo credit: Will Spooner