Gentlemen Rogues Release First Single From Upcoming 'A History Of Fatalism' LP

Gentlemen Rogues are back with a new single, "Black Film", from the upcoming "A History Of Fatalism" LP which will be released on July 15th.

Their upcoming release, A History of Fatalism, available on transparent red or opaque yellow vinyl, is a 10-track LP released in partnership by Snappy Little Numbers (Denver, CO) and Rocket Heart Records (Seattle, WA).

The single Black Film is pure, fuzzed out, power-pop about weighing the cost of succumbing to temptation and the resolve of unrequited lust. A History of Fatalism finds the band blending lush, lyrical and instrumental, textures to create a sonic cocktail sure to intoxicate discerning ears.

Austin TX-based Gentlemen Rogues celebrate aggressive guitar pop, with punk-inflected energy, polished, precise songwriting, and hooks as sharp and sleek as the Rickenbackers they bang them out on.

This is a four-piece for Now People, drawing inspiration from UK legends like The Jam, XTC, The Smiths, and Teenage Fanclub, while steadfastly blasting their own course through an American indie rock canon shaped by The Replacements, Sugar, Jawbreaker, and Superchunk...Manchester by way of Minneapolis.

Collectively, Danny Dunlap (vocals, guitar), John Christoffel (guitar), David Hawkins (bass), and Josh Power (drums) crank out catchy, amplified treble kickers, mixing powder keg intensity, classic melodies, and brash theatrics into a 200-proof distillation of brazen rock 'n' roll.

Consistently winning over audiences with their vital and urgent live shows, Gentlemen Rogues played sole support for Bob Mould's Texas dates on his Distortion and Blue Hearts tour as well as most recently played support for Superchunk. Gentlemen Rogues have also shared the stage with such diverse musical outfits as the Lemonheads, Smoking Popes, Ultimate Fakebook, Field Music, Mrs Magician, Field Day (Dag Nasty), and The Dandy Warhols.

In their campaign to rule the airwaves, Gentlemen Rogues previous single Do the Resurrection! was handpicked by Stevie Van Zandt last February as "The Coolest Song In The World" on his SiriusXM channel and terrestrial radio show Little Steven's Underground Garage. It was also end of the year, listener voted as "The 6th Coolest Song of 2021." Gentlemen Rogues have garnered radio play throughout the United States on various college and Internet radio shows, as well as across the pond on BBC Radio 6's Tom Robinson Show.

Listen to the new single here: