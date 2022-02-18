Gemaine & DJ Charlie Heat Releases New Song 'Lay It Down'

Compton singer-songwriter Gemaine and super-producer DJ Charlie Heat release their second single "Lay It Down" from their collaborative forthcoming album New Jack City available April 15th. Over a sultry production, Gemaine takes control with his effortlessly smooth vocals. How much can your body take?

"Lay It Down" follows New Jack City lead single "No Questions" which was selected for "Best R&B of The Week" at Uproxx, was featured by hometown radio station Power 106 and received praise from RatedR&B, among others. Apple Music Discovered with Ebro will be featuring the single on February 24th. The song has also landed sought after playlists like Apple's "Breaking R&B," Spotify's "Alternative R&B," Amazon's "Fresh R&B" and TIDAL's "Future Soul."

On the upcoming New Jack City, Gemaine works with in-house production partners Ymtk and DJ Charlie Heat who serves as executive producer and boasts credentials with Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, Kehlani, Da Baby, Madonna and more. Both formidable artists in their own right, the producers possess the innate ability to match Gemaine's vision and high standard of artistic execution -- a phenomenon he suggests is anomalous in his experience.

Buoyed by the success of early studio sessions, Gemaine and Charlie Heat quickly realized their collective potential and took the ambitious step toward completing a collaborative project. Inspired by the pace and swagger of gangster films like the gritty 1991 thriller New Jack City, Gemaine and his partners developed a spacious musical signature that lends cinematic flair to even the most effervescent jams and cements an artistic brotherhood derived from what he describes as the collective's "ruthless" work ethic.

Listen to the new single here: