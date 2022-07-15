Gavin Haley Releases Debut Album 'i hate you, Don't Leave Me'

LA-based artist Gavin Haley releases his awaited debut album, 'i hate you, Don't Leave Me,' via Red Bull Records. The former pro cyclist poured himself into the project, yielding a deeply personal and incredibly relatable body of work.

According to Haley, writing the album was a huge part of his therapy in 2021 and he credits the writing process for getting him through tough times. His hope for listeners is that this project will "connect in the best and worst times. An album to bop in the car and one that can bring together all types of people who are searching for more."

'i hate you, Don't Leave Me' came together with the help of co-producers and co-writers Skylar Mones (Dua Lipa, Kesha) and Nick Bailey (Demi Lovato, Marshmello, Machine Gun Kelly). When asked about working with Mones and Bailey, Haley shared, "Working with these dudes was a pleasure. Our conversations turned into songs and that's the best feeling. It was effortless and fun... but at the same time we all pushed each other to be the best we could. I'm very thankful for them."

Haley began introducing this batch of new music with an infectious first single "Body Language", releasing the earworm in March just prior to his select tour dates opening for Tate McRae. He followed up the release with two infectious pop-leaning tracks - "Cliche" and "Mine" - each showcasing his evolution as a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist and delving further into the albums theme of navigating love and relationships. The tracks garnered Haley support from iHeart Radio, Sweety High, Ones To Watch, Variance Magazine, and more.

Accompanying the album release in an eye-catching music video for the projects uplifting focus track "Lottery". Surrounded by opulence and a diverse cast of characters in a golden mansion fit for a king, Haley contemplates what he'd do and how his life would change if he hit the jackpot and won the lottery.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: