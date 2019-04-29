Gavin DeGraw, Yacht Rock Revue Added to Yuengling Summer Concert Series

Indian Ranch announced that Gavin DeGraw will perform as part of the Yuengling Summer Concert Series in Webster, MA on Saturday, August 10th and Yacht Rock Revue will perform on Saturday, September 14th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 3rd at 10:00 AM; an Insider's Club Presale will take place Thursday, May 2nd at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com.

Multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw first broke through with the 2003 release of his debut album, Chariot, which sold over 1 million copies, earned platinum certification, and yielded three hit singles: "I Don't Want To Be," "Follow Through," and the title-track, "Chariot." Gavin's self-titled second album debuted at No. 1 on the digital sales chart and at No. 7 on Billboard's Top 200 album chart in 2008, earning Gavin his first Top 10 album. It spawned the hit singles "In Love With A Girl," which Billboard dubbed "a rocking homerun," and the gold-certified "We Belong Together." In 2009, Gavin released Free as a gift to his die-hard fans clamoring for recorded versions of Gavin's live favorites. His third studio album, Sweeter, was released in September 2011 and produced the smash single, "Not Over You," co-written with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder. The track reached #1 on the Hot AC charts, was a top 10 hit on Top 40, and was certified double platinum.

In 2013, DeGraw released his fourth studio album, Make A Move, which included the hit song "Best I Ever Had" and garnered rave reviews from such publications as Billboard, People and Entertainment Weekly amongst many others. In addition, Gavin was nominated for his first Grammy for "We Both Know," the song he co-wrote with Colbie Calliat for the 2013 film, "Safe Haven." Since then he has been consistently touring around the world, including sold out dates with the legendary Billy Joel. Gavin released his fifth studio album Something Worth Saving in September 2016 featuring singles "She Sets the City On Fire" and "Making Love with The Radio On."

Yacht Rock Revue has defined and popularized a genre that was a fringe guilty pleasure when the group played its first show as a basement bar band in 2007. Yacht Rock Revue is everything the late '70s and early '80s should've been: massive sing-along soft rock hits, tight bell-bottom jeans, impeccable musicianship, polyester shirts, glorious vocal harmonies, sunglasses at night, breezy dancing and sax ... lots of sax. From Hall & Oates, Kenny Loggins and Michael Jackson to one-hit wonders like "Brandy'" and "Baby Come Back," YRR brings stadium rock energy to the music you love from your dentist's office. Hundreds of songs, many of which would be the original artist's encore, keep audiences guessing what's next. They know every word, and Toto's "Africa" has never sounded so good.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch recently opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are Lee Brice on June 15th, Jamey Johnson on June 23rd, Melissa Etheridge on June 29th, Kip Moore on June 30th, Bruce In The USA on July 13th, The Mavericks July 14th, George Thorogood and the Destroyers on July 21st, Get The Led Out on July 27th, Scotty McCreery on July 28th, Josh Turner on August 4th, Dwight Yoakam on August 18th, The Marshall Tucker Band on August 25th, The Charlie Daniels Band on September 15th, The Pike HairFest on September 28th, and Local CountryFest on September 29th. More shows will be announced soon.

Indian Ranch recently introduced the new Slater's VIP Club. Ticket holders can now reserve a spot at Samuel Slater's Restaurant before their favorite artist hits the stage. The brand new Slater's VIP Club offers pre-concert access to the restaurant with reserved seating, private entrance to the concert venue, exclusive access to the restaurant bar, and more. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2GlobFt



Tickets for Gavin DeGraw Saturday, August 10 and Yacht Rock Revue on Saturday, September 14 go on sale Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, May 2 at 10:00 AM. Gates for Indian Ranch concerts open at 12:00 PM showtime is 1:00 PM unless otherwise noted. Tickets are available online atwww.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00AM - 3:00PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.





