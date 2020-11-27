Gaullin and Martin Jensen Release 'So We Go' Ft. Katy Tiz

Bursting with pop flavour, paired with dance sensibilities, Katy Tiz's alluring vocal piece leads the listener into the mix, paving the way for a crisp percussive arrangement and a bouncy bassline. Calling on a playful trumpet riff, this catchy and energetic creation perfectly pairs both producer's sounds in an addictive blend that will have listeners streaming it on repeat.

Self-taught Lithuanian hit-maker Gaullin continues to take the dance music world by storm with every release, amassing over 3.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. Igniting his passion for production at a young age, he found early support from Lucky Luke and revered YouTube promotion channel Lithuania HQ, as well as B1 Recordings, which catapulted him to new heights.

Delivering a consistent stream of high quality productions, Gaullin has received support from industry heavyweights, including Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, Diplo and R3HAB. Receiving over 183 million streams for 'Moonlight' on Spotify, as well as a Golden record in Germany and France, he has also clocked up over 34 million for 'Sweater Weather' on Spotify and over 29 million streams for 'All The Things'. With a nomination in the NRJ DJ Awards 2019, he was invited to play at the ceremony in Monaco, flaunting his mixing abilities and captivating the crowd with his sound. With support in all the right places and a boundless production output, Gaullin is closing out the year on an all-time high.

Martin Jensen has been on a non-stop roll this year, collaborating with the likes of Jason Derulo and Alok on single 'Don't Cry For Me' and Imanbek on 'I'm Just Feelin''. Globally renowned for his 2016 breakthrough hit 'Solo Dance', the track has racked up almost 600 million Spotify streams and earned multi-platinum certifications in over 14 countries. Dominating the scene with a range of pop-focused singles and star-studded collaborations with acts such as The Vamps and James Arthur, he has amassed over 1 billion Spotify streams in his career to date.

