Gatlin Shares Single 'Paris' & Announces Upcoming EP 'I Sleep Fine'

Gatlin announces her upcoming EP I Sleep Fine Now and shares her newest single "Paris" and its accompanying music video. Produced by Konrad Snyder (Noah Kahan, Joy Oladokun) and Carrie Karpinen (Noah Kahan, The Regrettes), "Paris" tells a tale of slow heartbreak against the backdrop of a celestial and faraway Paris. It is the third release off of the EP, which takes the listener on a journey through the stages of grief over a past relationship, with each song on the EP encapsulating a different stage in this process.

Representing the stage of anger, "Paris" offers a sardonic glimpse into Gatlin's grieving process through the heavenly meeting of easy-breezy pop tune and despondent confessional. Opening with twinkling synths and a gentle piano, the single quickly surges with a resentful energy that is laden with all the emotions of loving someone who is in love with someone else.

As if she were staring across the table at the partner she knows is leading her on, Gatlin sings "Cause you're still in love with a girl, other side of the world, and pretending my love is hers." Amidst head-bopping snare, richly layered harmonies, and warm guitar, Gatlin admits the inevitable, sorrow-struck conclusion: "I wouldn't have to care if you were in Paris."

Gatlin says of the track:

“Paris” is a song I wrote about a very niche situation I was in – dating a long time friend who was in love with their ex-girlfriend who lived in Paris throughout their relationship. I wrote it at a time of being fed up with feeling always second to her and how I wish they would just get on a plane to Paris, go be with her, and leave me alone. It has an undertone of anger, so I definitely wanted the production to bring lots of energy to the track."

Introspective and scathing, I Sleep Fine Now is a collection of songs that highlights the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. After years of emotional processing and unlearning unhealthy coping mechanisms after the end of a past relationship, Gatlin's upcoming EP is a unique clash of anguish and elegance - a tour de force of powerful vocals, glittering production, and stunningly personal lyrics.

The seven tracks spiral through the process of heartbreak in real-time, oscillating between confidence and doubt, spite and reverence. The EP ends with Gatlin's realization that after moving through the grief, she finds she can, indeed, sleep fine now.

"Paris" follows the release of Gatlin's vulnerable singles “Lonely Life” and "When You're Breaking My Heart". The latter premiered on Rolling Stone, recieving support from The Line of Best Fit, GLAAD, Ones To Watch, and more. Uninhibited and bursting with emotion, “When You’re Breaking My Heart” exemplifies Gatlin’s knack for anthemic indie-pop. Earlier this year, Gatlin shared her lilting acoustic track “Still Not Me,” accompanied by an ethereal music video shot in Iceland.

Arriving on the scene in 2020 with her EP Sugarcoated, Gatlin made an impression on listeners and the press with her profound lyricism. Gatlin thrives on telling intricate stories born of small moments, and making the ordinary seem grand. "When You're Breaking My Heart" follows a string of successful releases, most recently the EP To Remind Me of Home, which featured the hit single "What If I Love You," helping Gatlin achieve a milestone 2 million monthly listeners.

More Info:

Gatlin’s music captures the fullness of existence—meditating on life’s pain while celebrating the

joy too. “Whatever emotion you’re feeling? Feel it deeply. Don’t numb it out.” says the Florida-raised, LA-based singer-songwriter. Growing up on Stevie Nicks and Taylor Swift, Gatlin has been cultivating her musical acumen since she was young. After heading to Nashville to study songwriting, she released her first solo music in 2020, and has been thrilling audiences with emotionally open pop songs like the swirling “2000 Miles” and the strutting “Talking To Myself,” and her breakout 2021 single “What If I Love You,” which has amassed more than 36 million listens on Spotify since its release.

Gatlin combines instinctual humanity with daring vulnerability to craft musical moments of meaning and melody. Consistent through her range, Gatlin’s music brims with confessional lyricism and raw storytelling. Her songs blend a vast internal world of feelings and thoughts with a rich external world of people and places - bringing listeners to the girl who stands at the intersection, Gatlin.

GATLIN FALL 2023 TOUR DATES:

Oct 9: Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Oct 10: Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

Oct 11: Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Oct 13: San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

Oct 15: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Oct 16: Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

Oct 18: Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Oct 20: Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

Oct 21: Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

Oct 22: Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

Oct 24: Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Oct 25: Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl at Center Stage

Oct 27: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle - Back Room

Oct 28: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

Oct 29: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Photo Credit: Tracy Allison