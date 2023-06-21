Gatlin Shares New Single 'Lonely Life' & Announces Fall Headline Tour

Gatlin evokes her singer-songwriter sensibilities on her vulnerable new single “Lonely Life.” The release is accompanied by the announcement of Gatlin’s fall tour dates and a music video, featuring Gatlin as a glamorous cat lady. Despite a video that softens the affairs of Gatlin’s “Lonely Life,” the soft-spun track cuts deep with lyrical instincts that channel the incisive candor of Phoebe Bridgers.

Gatlin captures her slow-burn spiral in vignettes, opening the track with the lyrics, “Dissociate on a Thursday, Drink my coffee like it’s cocaine.” Inciting her half-hearted mantras that everything’s alright, Gatlin admits her loneliness as she simultaneously constructs the walls that isolate her. She brushes off the burdensome yet insatiable ache to be known, repeating the refrain, “It’s all good, I’ll just never be understood.”

“Lonely Life” allows Gatlin’s captivating songwriting the space to shine, supported by a rich string arrangement and steady acoustic strums.

Gatlin says of the track:

“‘Lonely Life’ is one of those just 'fell out in thirty minutes' kind of songs. Robyn Dell'Unto and I sat outside in her yard and caught up while petting her eight cats. We chatted about relationships and ended up working on this track. I shared that I’ve always felt very different and like it is hard for me to make lasting relationships, so this song perfectly encapsulates all of those emotions. It’s a song about feeling super isolated in my own brain with the fear that I’m going to end up alone and never fully known. I brought the song to Gabe Goodman and together we brought it into this indie space that I think really allows it to shine lyrically.”

“Lonely Life” follows the release of Gatlin’s latest single "When You're Breaking My Heart," which premiered on Rolling Stone, and received support from The Line of Best Fit, GLAAD, Ones To Watch, and more. Uninhibited and bursting with emotion, “When You’re Breaking My Heart” exemplifies Gatlin’s knack for anthemic indie-pop. Earlier this year, Gatlin shared her lilting acoustic track “Still Not Me,” accompanied by an ethereal music video shot in Iceland.

Arriving on the scene in 2020 with her EP Sugarcoated, Gatlin made an impression on listeners and the press with her profound lyricism. Gatlin thrives on telling intricate stories born of small moments, and making the ordinary seem grand. "When You're Breaking My Heart" follows a string of successful releases, most recently the EP To Remind Me of Home, which featured the hit single "What If I Love You," helping Gatlin achieve a milestone 2 million monthly listeners.

Gatlin’s music captures the fullness of existence—meditating on life’s pain while celebrating the joy too. “Whatever emotion you’re feeling? Feel it deeply. Don’t numb it out.” says the Florida-raised, LA-based singer-songwriter. Growing up on Stevie Nicks and Taylor Swift, Gatlin has been cultivating her musical acumen since she was young.

After heading to Nashville to study songwriting, she released her first solo music in 2020, and has been thrilling audiences with emotionally open pop songs like the swirling “2000 Miles” and the strutting “Talking To Myself,” and her breakout 2021 single “What If I Love You,” which has amassed more than 36 million listens on Spotify since its release.

Gatlin combines instinctual humanity with daring vulnerability to craft musical moments of meaning and melody. Consistent through her range, Gatlin’s music brims with confessional lyricism and raw storytelling. Her songs blend a vast internal world of feelings and thoughts with a rich external world of people and places - bringing listeners to the girl who stands at the intersection, Gatlin.

GATLIN FALL 2023 TOUR DATES:

Oct 9: Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Oct 10: Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

Oct 11: Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Oct 13: San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

Oct 15: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Oct 16: Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

Oct 18: Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Oct 20: Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

Oct 21: Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

Oct 22: Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

Oct 24: Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Oct 25: Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl at Center Stage

Oct 27: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle - Back Room

Oct 28: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

Oct 29: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right