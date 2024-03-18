Gary Clark Jr. Raises Money For Music Education With Soho Sessions Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Soho Sessions, an exclusive music-driven community known for curating exceptional live experiences in NYC, returns for a very special performance with Gary Clark Jr., celebrating the Austin-based guitar hero's new album, JPEG RAW (Warner Records), out Friday, March 22, 2024.

The Soho Sessions will air in a special free broadcast on premier streaming platform Veeps at 5 p.m. ET. During the broadcast, viewers will have an opportunity to make donations to Music Will, the largest nonprofit music program in the U.S. public school system.

Gary Clark Jr.'s upcoming album JPEG RAW – the fourth studio release from the four-time Grammy winner – is a powerful and expansive artistic statement that marks a grand step in his musical evolution. While retaining the deep and true resonance of his blues foundations and guitar virtuosity with subtlety yet conviction, he reaches well beyond this time.

For JPEG RAW, Clark placed a heavy emphasis on song and studio craft, but without losing the rawness that made him a legend and caused Rolling Stone to crown him “The Chosen One.”

The music in the new album is dense and adventurous with a more cohesive synthesis of his eclectic musical palette. Hip samples, Thelonious Monk and Sonny Boy Williamson decorate flourishes of African, world music, even jazz while merging with blues, rock, R&B and rap — familiar areas Clark has ventured before, this time with more unity forging a fresh new style.

Clark's lyrics are pointed, deeply personal, outspoken and socially conscious with occasional forays into rap and spoken word from Clark himself. The sonics are immersive verging on modern groove-oriented psychedelia with hip-hop driven beats in verses giving way to anthemic choruses, rich with power-chording and wide fuzz riffage.

In addition to celebrating Clark's new album, this edition of The Soho Session also celebrates music through raising awareness and funds for Music Will, the organization that has provided music teacher training, curriculum, and instruments to over 6,000 schools across all 50 states - impacting over 1.6 million students to date. The nonprofit strives to reach a million more students by 2027 while making music education accessible to all students regardless of their socio-economic circumstances.

RWE Partners, the company behind The Soho Sessions, was co-founded by top New York City real estate broker Greg Williamson and global events producer Nicole Rechter. It is dedicated to celebrating the power of music, fostering unique connections, and curating outstanding experiences while making a positive impact on society by raising awareness and much-needed funds for important causes.

Williamson and Rechter are esteemed industry professionals known for being co-executive producers on the acclaimed annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concerts at the Beacon Theatre. The Soho Sessions is an invitation-only music series that takes place at an elegantly intimate NYC loft in the Soho section of Downtown Manhattan.

“Singer, songwriter, guitar virtuoso Gary Clark Jr. is one of the most dynamic and transcendent artists in the world,” said Williamson. “His sound refuses to be pigeonholed — an eclectic, yet cohesive synthesis including deep blues, soul, hip hop, rock and even jazz. Simply put, there is no one else like Gary Clark Jr. We are honored to have him as a part of this Soho Sessions — and particularly for a cause like Music Will that enables children across the United States to have greater access to music education in their schools.”

The Soho Sessions featuring Gary Clark Jr. will be available for free on veeps.com. The show will air on Friday, March 22, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET, with an opportunity for viewers to donate to Music Wills during the initial broadcast. The show will be available on Veeps for 48 hours of unlimited viewing after the air date. For more information about The Soho Sessions, visit www.thesohosessions.com.

About Veeps:

Veeps is the world's leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon.

Veeps has been named a Fast Company World's Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world's largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).