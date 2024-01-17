Garrett Ream Joins Position Music As VP, Artist Strategy & Promotion

President and CEO Tyler Bacon announced that Position Music has hired Garrett Ream as VP, Artist Strategy & Promotion. Prior to joining Position Music, Ream was with Republic Records for 10 years, where he ultimately served as Vice President, Rhythm Promotion at their New York City headquarters.

"Garrett is a key hire for us as we continue to build our frontline artist roster and label marketing team,” says Bacon. “In addition to bringing major label promotion experience, he also has an indie drive and entrepreneurial approach to identifying and developing artists that is in lockstep with our company ethos.”

During his tenure at Republic, Ream worked on radio and promotional campaigns for artists such as Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, Arianna Grande, Post Malone, Pop Smoke, Greta Van Fleet, and others. As VP, Artist Strategy & Promotion at Position Music, Garrett will oversee the label's creative content strategy, data-driven marketing efforts, and radio promotion—as well as identifying compelling new artists thriving in those areas. Ream will report directly to J Scavo, GM of Recorded Music at Position.

“I'm thrilled to join the Position Music team at such an exciting moment for the company. Witnessing Position transform into an industry leader has been inspiring, and I have total faith in the company's direction and ability to scale. From shaping high-level strategies to diving into the most granular detail of music or content production, this role allows me to fully immerse myself into my passion for music and make a tangible impact on the careers of our artists,” says Ream.

With Ream on board, Position Music now has a staff of 45 employees.

