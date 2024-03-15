Gaming Legend 'TheFatRat' Drops New Single 'STILL HERE WITH YOU'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gaming music legend and independent artist, TheFatRat, popularly known for his immense online following of over ten million fans, continues 2024 strong with the release of "Still Here With You."

The otherworldly new track features vocals from TheFatRat himself and contains themes of gratitude and appreciativeness. "Still Here With You" is available now on all digital streaming platforms, found HERE, and is free to use on digital platforms like YouTube and Twitch, continuing on with TheFatRat's tradition of making his songs available for creators without the hassle of demonetization.

“The lyrics are from the perspective of someone who has a near death experience. They're about perceiving the beauty and vibrance of the world in a new way, but also the grief of people that mourn that you're gone.” - TheFatRat

Following the release of “Sail Away” earlier this year, the go-to-artist for Esports brands like ESL and Dreamhack has delivered an euphoric and uplifting track that features lyrics of feeling fulfilled and gaining an appreciation for life when confronted with death. The song depicts a thoughtful story of a near death experience between the siblings Eo and Eden we've been following throughout TheFatRat's saga.

The brother has fallen into a lifeless state where his soul has left his body, but as his spirit is still present and his mourning sister. With lyrics such as “If only you knew that I'm still here with you,” the song offers a new, fascinating perspective of their situation and life.

"Originally I intended to write a song with female vocals and wanted to record a demo. However, when listening to the track again, I actually liked the singing and made the decision to sing on this song myself. This is a departure from my previous releases, since I have never showcased this vocal style publicly before”, explains TheFatRat. "Recently I acquired a hang drum, which inspired me to write the melody. In the final production it's combined with synthesizer but it still keeps the otherworldly spirit of the hang drum."

Recognized for his influential presence in the gaming music community, with his tracks featured in popular video games such as Dota 2, Rocket League, Rolling Sky, and Game For Peace, TheFatRat started this epic saga in 2023 with “Out Of The Rain” with alternative singer-songwriter Shiah Maisel. He continued the inspiring story with “Hunger,” which also had a charitable cause attached, supporting the Purple Community Fund and their fight to help children in Manila to get education.

The third chapter of the story continued with “Escaping Gravity” featuring vocals from singer/songwriter Cecilia Gault. TheFatRat kicked off 2024 earlier this year and continued the saga with his most recent release, “Sail Away” which was built on the themes of hope and courage.