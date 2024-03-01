Games We Play Unveils Debut Album 'Life's Going Great'

Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and pop-punk provocateur Games We Play (a.k.a Emmyn Calleiro) has unveiled his anxiously-awaited debut album Life's Going Great. The album is available on all streaming platforms via Fueled By Ramen / DCD2.

About the momentous release Emmyn shares, “Starting games we play, having my dad play drums for my first show, dropping out of school, flyering highschools in Miami and begging kids to come to my shows, crashing my van on the first day of my first ever (attempted) tour in 2016, moving to nashville and then to LA, and posting tik toks were ALL leading up to this moment. It's a dream come true putting out a record on Fueled By Ramen/DCD2 alongside Pete Wentz. 14-year-old Emmyn's dream come true type stuff. I literally can't believe that sentence is even true.”

Life's Going Great sees Emmyn confront the emotional whiplash of his early 20s. In less than two short years he went viral, signed to his dream record label, found a mentor in Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz, and toured the world supporting his idols (YUNGBLUD, Fall Out Boy, All Time Low, The Band CAMINO).

Simultaneously his personal life came crashing down -- he went through a major breakup, left Los Angeles and returned home to Nashville to live with his parents, and struggled with self-image. These highs and lows formed the basis of Life's Going Great. The album was originally set to arrive last year, but as things began taking a turn for the better again, Emmyn realized it wasn't done, and decided to go back to the studio to finish telling the full story. Now, with introspection and a tad less sarcasm, life really is going great for Emmyn.

Recorded across London, Nashville, and Los Angeles with creative kindred spirit and producer Larry Hibbitt (Marmozets, Nothing But Thieves, Dinosaur Pile-Up), the album continues to showcase Emmyn's quick wit and aptitude for anthemic pop-punk song-craft.

Emmyn paved the way for Life's Going Great with the hyper catchy “All My Untalented Friends (Ooo La La),” the emotionally charged “too young,” and the vulnerable earworm “Pretty Boy.” Also included on the album are Emmyn's latest singles “Girl Shaped Crater,” which Rolling Stone hailed as a “song you need to know,” and the gleefully spiteful “Petty Enemy.”

Later this month, Emmyn will hit the road to support select dates of Fall Out Boy's North American tour, followed by his own US headline run. Dubbed the Life's Going Great Tour, dates kick off on March 27th in Detroit, making stops in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia and more before wrapping in Boston on May 1st. See full tour routing below. For tickets and more information, visit gwp.lnk.to/tour.

Games We Play Tour Dates

Life's Going Great Tour

^ Supporting FOB, The Maine

*Headline Show

ABOUT GAMES WE PLAY:

Games We Play a.k.a. Emmyn Calleiro brings pop punk back to the people. You could think of him as the pop punk everyman—kinda like Springsteen if he was weaned on blink-182. He writes about breakups, awkwardness, growing up, and living his dream with wide-eyed enthusiasm through the perspective of a seasoned pro. For as sharp as his hooks are, he's also gleefully self-effacing (which makes him even more likable!).

Moreover, he'll play a Denny's with just as much bombast and bravado as he would an arena (and he's actually done both!). The Florida-born singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer relocated to Nashville in his teens and served up the independent Senior Year EP in 2018. Simultaneously, his sense of humor, relatability, and sharp songcraft endeared him to a rabid fan base on TikTok as “I Hope You're Happy” caught fire. He wound up signing to Fueled By Ramen/DCD2 Records and dropped his major label debut EP, Get A Job, in 2022.

Beyond reeling in tens of millions of streams, he incited the applause of Consequence, Alternative Press, Loudwire, Rock Sound, The Honey Pop, and more. Renowned for his live energy, he notably toured alongside everyone from All Time Low, The Band CAMINO, and State Champs to YUNGBLUD and Fall Out Boy. Now, he's serving up a batch of undeniable and unforgettable anthems on his full-length debut, Life's Going Great. Get ready to sing along to Games We Play.