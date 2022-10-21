Gale Releases New Single 'D Pic'

Puerto Rican powerhouse singer-songwriter, and Billboard "On The Rise" artist, GALE (pronounced GAH-leh) makes things clear: don't cross her boundaries.

Her latest offering "D Pic" touches on the ever so prevalent scenario of receiving a photo of someone, or some...thing, you probably didn't ask to see *wink wink.* Her third release as a solo artist follows her success as a chart-topping songwriter earning her a nomination at the Latin Grammys for "Album of The Year" for Christina Aguilera's "AGUILERA."

"Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Gale released "D Pic," her edgy pop-rock single about receiving nasty, unsolicited sexts from men - and how they gotta fing stop" Rolling Stone shared with the release at midnight. "On the catchy song, Gale questions why men think women want to put up with such a thing. She admits that she's "no saint nor a virgin," but "if you send it without me asking, I don't want it."

"D Pic" further introduces her edgy and unique sound, relentless relatability and brutally honest lyrics. With a bass that pulsates through your veins and a pinging sound to remind you of those annoying notifications, the song evokes the anxiety of receiving an unwanted message and the thrilling adrenaline that comes with it.

The track arrives alongside an official music video that's equally energetic with a rebellious spirit, featuring GALE snapping photos and videos of her own. Surrounded by a fed-up group of girls and culminating in an on-stage performance, she makes sure her latest admirer knows how she truly feels.

Speaking on the track GALE says, "'D PIC' is a song I wanted to write for a long time. It talks about unsolicited photos or photos sent without consent; something that occurs frequently in the digital world and that has happened to many of us at some point. I had gone through this experience, and consent is very important to me, so this song wrote itself; we did it in 20 minutes. I had a clear idea of the vibe and sounds I wanted for the song; a mixture of grunge, pop, rock, and a melodic rap that adds a bit of Puerto Rican flow to the song. This song is my way of saying 'if you aren't asked for it, don't send it,' so I hope people will connect with it."

GALE's recent release "Problemas" :: re-watch here :: led to a new milestone as it reached her first Top 15 on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart, a celebration of her blunt and bold lyrics presenting the all too familiar toxic relationship that cycles the best ups and the worst downs.

Billboard nabbed GALE to support Camilo during Billboard Latin Week. She also hit the stage at 93.1 Amor's big radio show "Amor En Vivo" at The Prudential Center in New Jersey, with more dates to come, including Live In the Vineyard on November 1-3 in Napa Valley, CA!

GALE's effortless composition of strong female anthems has led to co-writing songs with renowned talent including the likes of Christina Aguilera, Anitta, Shakira, and Cardi B, to name a few, as well as an invitation to attend this year's Billboard Women In Music, all before the release of her first solo single.

GALE's talent for song composition shines in her unique ability to transcribe her personal stories and emotions into words and melodies. Her longtime idol Christina Aguilera released a song she co-wrote, "Santo" with Ozuna. The songwriter also co-wrote Joel DELEŌN's "Coco," as well as additional co-penned track releases from Juanes, Pharrell Williams, Lele Pons, Manuel Turizo, David Bisbal, Greeicy, Pablo Alborán, Myke Towers, Wisin & Yandel, among others.

No stranger to the starring role, GALE performed in musical theater productions during her academic years. GALE studied classical music, guitar and singing at the Escuela Libre de Música de Puerto Rico while performing leading roles at the professional level.

This is only the beginning of GALE's journey as an international pop artist. Watch the new music video here: