Gal Pal Release New Album 'This and Other Gestures'

To celebrate the release, Gal Pal will headline Zebulon in Los Angeles on July 10th.

By:
Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 3 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 4 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video

Gal Pal released their new album, This and Other Gestures. The record is their first in 6 years, and finds the trio of Emelia Austin (she/her), Shayna Hahn (she/her) and Nico Romero (he/him) in their mid-twenties and at the height of their personal and collective power, working through gender dysphoria, personal loss, and the confusion of young adulthood.

The album premiered yesterday at Brooklyn Vegan, where the band shared “This is a really profound album for us, kind of like a time capsule, holding moments of massive change and growth - both sonically as a band and personally for each of us. Topics of trans identity, grief, joy, and hope emerge in many songs, compiled intentionally to create an immersive experience. We think of this album as what we have to give, our own sort of gesture for everyone.

Check out singles & videos “Pleasures,” “Takes Time,” “Mirror,” and “Angel in the Flesh,” below. Listen to This and Other Gestures HERE, and order cassettes from Youth Riot Records HERE. To celebrate the release, Gal Pal will headline Zebulon in Los Angeles on July 10th. Tickets here.

Photo by Carly Rene Hough



RELATED STORIES - Music

Gal Pal Release New Album This and Other Gestures Photo
Gal Pal Release New Album 'This and Other Gestures'

The record is their first in 6 years, and finds the trio of Emelia Austin (she/her), Shayna Hahn (she/her) and Nico Romero (he/him) in their mid-twenties and at the height of their personal and collective power, working through gender dysphoria, personal loss, and the confusion of young adulthood.

lovelytheband Release Highly-Anticipated Album if were being honest Photo
lovelytheband Release Highly-Anticipated Album 'if we're being honest'

Alt-pop trio lovelytheband released their third full length album, if we’re being honest, via the band’s own record label, happy accident, in partnership with Vydia. The album includes the band’s latest single, “sail away,” which currently boasts over 45M streams globally, hit #3 on the Alternative Radio charts, and got the remix treatment.

KILTRO Release Sophomore Album Underbelly Photo
KILTRO Release Sophomore Album 'Underbelly'

The album was teased by three previously released singles, including “Softy” released earlier this week, the thoughtful “All the Time in the World” which serves as a reminder to stop and take a breath when the world is in a spiral, and the albums lead single, “Guanaco.' Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

Kelly Clarkson Drops i hate love With Steve Martin From New Album Photo
Kelly Clarkson Drops 'i hate love' With Steve Martin From New Album

GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson has released 'i hate love,' the a new song from her upcoming album 'chemistry.' The track features Steve Martin on the banjo. Clarkson's new album will be released later this month, also featuring a collaboration with Sheila L. Plus, watch a performance video of the song!


From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madison Beer Releases 'Home to Another One' From New AlbumMadison Beer Releases 'Home to Another One' From New Album
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times SquareWAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square
Jhené Aiko & Sleep Soul Return with 'Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 3' Out NowJhené Aiko & Sleep Soul Return with 'Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 3' Out Now
Video: The War And Treaty Release Performance Video for 'Dumb Luck'Video: The War And Treaty Release Performance Video for 'Dumb Luck'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film Video
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE