Gal Pal Release New Album 'This and Other Gestures'

Gal Pal released their new album, This and Other Gestures. The record is their first in 6 years, and finds the trio of Emelia Austin (she/her), Shayna Hahn (she/her) and Nico Romero (he/him) in their mid-twenties and at the height of their personal and collective power, working through gender dysphoria, personal loss, and the confusion of young adulthood.

The album premiered yesterday at Brooklyn Vegan, where the band shared “This is a really profound album for us, kind of like a time capsule, holding moments of massive change and growth - both sonically as a band and personally for each of us. Topics of trans identity, grief, joy, and hope emerge in many songs, compiled intentionally to create an immersive experience. We think of this album as what we have to give, our own sort of gesture for everyone.

Check out singles & videos “Pleasures,” “Takes Time,” “Mirror,” and “Angel in the Flesh,” below. Listen to This and Other Gestures HERE, and order cassettes from Youth Riot Records HERE. To celebrate the release, Gal Pal will headline Zebulon in Los Angeles on July 10th. Tickets here.

Photo by Carly Rene Hough