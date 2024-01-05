Gaither Vocal Band To Release New Album, TV Special And DVD

The band will release their much-anticipated Love Songs CD, TV special and DVD on January 26, 2024.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Gaither Vocal Band To Release New Album, TV Special And DVD

The Gaither Vocal Band, renowned for their GRAMMY Award-winning musical artistry, is set to release their much-anticipated Love Songs CD, TV special and DVD on January 26, 2024, via Gaither Music Group. 

In addition, the quintet will release a five-song EP, Let Me Be There. The band celebrates today by unveiling the first digital single from the Let Me Be There EP – a soulful cover of Olivia Newton-John's hit, “Let Me Be There.” This comes as exciting news for gospel music enthusiasts and fans of the band's rich harmonies alike.  

Let Me Be There marks the second digital installment of the band's love song project, following the successful release of their Love Songs EP last year. With this new collection, the Gaither Vocal Band continues to share beautiful renditions of classic love songs, reflecting their deep appreciation and respect for their life partners who have stood by them through the challenges of everyday life and demanding touring schedules.

The full love songs album release comes on the heels of the group's 14-city Christmas tour and its GRAMMY nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album for their album Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light (Gaither Music Group). The new record once more showcases the unique and harmonious blends of Bill Gaither, Wes Hampton, Todd Suttles, Adam Crabb and Reggie Smith. Their interpretations of these beloved songs are not only a tribute to their significant others but also a testament to the timeless nature of love and companionship.

The full-length Love Songs CD, DVD and TV special will provide fans with a comprehensive experience of the Gaither Vocal Band's latest project. For the TV special and DVD, the group members invited their wives onto the set as the band members share their appreciation and sing to them their sweet recordings of these treasured standards, celebrating and honoring these women who stand beside them daily.

The Let Me Be There EP, Love Songs EP, Love Songs CD and Love Songs DVD are distributed by Capitol Christian Music Group and Universal Music. Songs from these releases will be featured on the Gaither Music TV YouTube channel (over three million subscribers), Apple Music's Front Porch Country Gospel Collection playlist series, Gaither Radio on Pandora, Gaither Radio on Amazon, the Gaither Amazon storefront, the Gaither Love Songs Collection playlist and the Gaither Catalog Collection.

About Gaither Vocal Band:

Since the early 1990s, the Gaither Vocal Band has served as a standard-bearer in the world of gospel music. Founded by legendary gospel songwriter and producer Bill Gaither, this GRAMMY-winning vocal group has performed in some of the world's most prestigious venues, including the Sydney Opera House, The Kennedy Center, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Carnegie Hall.

The list of men who have composed Gaither Vocal Band over the past 30 years reads like a “Who's Who” among the gospel music industry's best-loved voices, including Steve Green, Larnelle Harris, Mark Lowry, Michael English, David Phelps and many others.

A featured favorite in the Billboard chart-busting Gaither Homecoming Series, the Gaither Vocal Band continues to fill venues across North America with a steady tour schedule every year.

Comprised of Bill Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, the Gaither Vocal Band is known around the world for stunning vocals, innovative harmonies and life-altering messages of grace, hope and redemption.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Rob49 Unveils Visual For Homebody & Travis Scott Video Role Photo
Video: Rob49 Unveils Visual For 'Homebody' & Travis Scott Video Role

Rob49, who has become the go-to feature in the rap scene, continues to solidify his presence with a series of major achievements. After a stellar 2023 that saw him grace the coveted XXL Freshman cover, the New Orleans native artist is poised for an explosive 2024, promising fans an array of music, touring and more.

2
Chloe Star Shares New Single Happy Place Photo
Chloe Star Shares New Single 'Happy Place'

Chloe Star returns with her new single, 'Happy Place,' out on all streaming platforms. Bold, evocative, openly queer, and a fierce advocate for female empowerment, Chloe Star is the definition of a modern day rockstar. Her music is equally defiant, shamelessly blending elements of pop, rock, punk and hip-hop into a catchy sound that is her own.

3
Matisyahu Releases New Single End Of The World Photo
Matisyahu Releases New Single 'End Of The World'

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and alternative reggae rock musician Matisyahu is kicking off the new year with the release of his new single “End Of The World,” the latest taste of what's to come from his forthcoming EP, Hold The Fire. In support of Hold The Fire, Matisyahu is hitting the road on his headlining Hold The Fire Tour 2024.

4
Dume, a Historic Collection of Neil Young Gems, Set For Vinyl Photo
'Dume,' a Historic Collection of Neil Young Gems, Set For Vinyl

When Neil Young assembles a special edition of his songs. DUME is a new limited-edition all analog vinyl pressing of 16 songs originally collected for Neil Young's Archives Vol. II release in Fall of 2020. Neil Young, Crazy Horse, and producer David Briggs were living in the Point Dume area of Malibu and recording at their own direction.

More Hot Stories For You

K-Pop Spotlight: Global Rookie Group RIIZE Are Back With New Emotional Pop Single 'Love 119'K-Pop Spotlight: Global Rookie Group RIIZE Are Back With New Emotional Pop Single 'Love 119'
New Orleans Roots Music Wizard Sean Riley Brings Life To New 'Stone Cold Hands' Album Out March 8New Orleans Roots Music Wizard Sean Riley Brings Life To New 'Stone Cold Hands' Album Out March 8
Eric Krasno to Release 'JEZEBEL' Off New AlbumEric Krasno to Release 'JEZEBEL' Off New Album
SWANS Announce New United States Tour Dates For 2024SWANS Announce New United States Tour Dates For 2024

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
THE BOOK OF MORMON