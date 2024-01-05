Gaither Vocal Band To Release New Album, TV Special And DVD

The Gaither Vocal Band, renowned for their GRAMMY Award-winning musical artistry, is set to release their much-anticipated Love Songs CD, TV special and DVD on January 26, 2024, via Gaither Music Group.

In addition, the quintet will release a five-song EP, Let Me Be There. The band celebrates today by unveiling the first digital single from the Let Me Be There EP – a soulful cover of Olivia Newton-John's hit, “Let Me Be There.” This comes as exciting news for gospel music enthusiasts and fans of the band's rich harmonies alike.

Let Me Be There marks the second digital installment of the band's love song project, following the successful release of their Love Songs EP last year. With this new collection, the Gaither Vocal Band continues to share beautiful renditions of classic love songs, reflecting their deep appreciation and respect for their life partners who have stood by them through the challenges of everyday life and demanding touring schedules.

The full love songs album release comes on the heels of the group's 14-city Christmas tour and its GRAMMY nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album for their album Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light (Gaither Music Group). The new record once more showcases the unique and harmonious blends of Bill Gaither, Wes Hampton, Todd Suttles, Adam Crabb and Reggie Smith. Their interpretations of these beloved songs are not only a tribute to their significant others but also a testament to the timeless nature of love and companionship.

The full-length Love Songs CD, DVD and TV special will provide fans with a comprehensive experience of the Gaither Vocal Band's latest project. For the TV special and DVD, the group members invited their wives onto the set as the band members share their appreciation and sing to them their sweet recordings of these treasured standards, celebrating and honoring these women who stand beside them daily.

The Let Me Be There EP, Love Songs EP, Love Songs CD and Love Songs DVD are distributed by Capitol Christian Music Group and Universal Music. Songs from these releases will be featured on the Gaither Music TV YouTube channel (over three million subscribers), Apple Music's Front Porch Country Gospel Collection playlist series, Gaither Radio on Pandora, Gaither Radio on Amazon, the Gaither Amazon storefront, the Gaither Love Songs Collection playlist and the Gaither Catalog Collection.

About Gaither Vocal Band:

Since the early 1990s, the Gaither Vocal Band has served as a standard-bearer in the world of gospel music. Founded by legendary gospel songwriter and producer Bill Gaither, this GRAMMY-winning vocal group has performed in some of the world's most prestigious venues, including the Sydney Opera House, The Kennedy Center, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Carnegie Hall.

The list of men who have composed Gaither Vocal Band over the past 30 years reads like a “Who's Who” among the gospel music industry's best-loved voices, including Steve Green, Larnelle Harris, Mark Lowry, Michael English, David Phelps and many others.

A featured favorite in the Billboard chart-busting Gaither Homecoming Series, the Gaither Vocal Band continues to fill venues across North America with a steady tour schedule every year.

Comprised of Bill Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, the Gaither Vocal Band is known around the world for stunning vocals, innovative harmonies and life-altering messages of grace, hope and redemption.