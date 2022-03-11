Gaby Moreno Releases 'Nobody's Wrong'

Showcasing a new musical layer to her colorful career, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Gaby Moreno has released "Nobody's Wrong" - the rock 'n' roll-infused single - from her new album, Alegoría. Out April 22 via Metamorfosis, Alegoría builds and expands on her artistic expressions.

"Musically, I felt I needed something where I could just let loose and bring out this other side of me which is heavily influenced by blues and rock," says Moreno about "Nobody's Wrong." "I had this guitar riff for a while and brought it to my friend Adam Levy who had heard Joe Walsh say 'Nobody's Wrong' in an interview. The song is just about carrying on with your life and not getting sucked in by all the drama that two very different, but very valid points of view, can create."

The self-produced, 11-song Alegoría - songs in both English and Spanish exploring themes of hope, love, nostalgia and desolation - marks Moreno's seventh studio album. Notably, the album features, among others, her guitar heroes Marc Ribot and Davíd Garza.

Armed with a warm, soulful sound, Gaby Moreno continues to create music that offers an intoxicating invitation into her musical world for English and Spanish speakers alike. "It was always natural to me to create music using both languages because I speak both in my everyday life," notes Moreno. "I just couldn't turn my back on one or the other. I'm proud of my Latin roots, of being a Guatemalan immigrant. I love how languages have the capacity of connecting with so many different cultures and people. But in the end, it's the power of music that speaks to all of us and brings us together."

With Moreno self-producing Alegoría, she wanted to move into a new sonic landscape - "one that was more guitar-driven, leaning sometimes towards folk-rock and sometimes experimental" - she says. "It was important to first lay down the foundation with my band and later take a step back to listen and see if the song needed more layers." For the new album, Moreno summoned her stellar rhythm section; Kimon Kirk on bass, Sebastian Aymanns on drums and Mike Piersante in the engineer chair.

Producing is not a new endeavor for the multi-dimensional creative portfolio that Moreno has built. In 2020 she produced, co-wrote and sang the duet "Bolero a La Vida" with legendary Cuban singer Omara Portuondo (Buena Vista Social Club), receiving a Latin GRAMMY nomination in the "Best Tropical Song" category. Gaby Moreno also produced six songs for Portuondo's upcoming album set to be released later this year, featuring duets with Ruben Blades, Keb Mo and Dionne Warwick.

Whether it's writing and composing for film/TV, producing other artists, finding her place in the voiceover world or working on her own music, Moreno remains fully immersed in music. She finalizes that across Alegoría, "each song sets a different mood - a rocker, a lament, a lullaby, a simple happy song. I can only hope there's a little something for everyone."

