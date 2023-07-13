Gabby's World Shares New Single 'Just For You To Hear'

Gabby's World is the dreamy indie pop project from New York City artist Gabby Smith. In addition to their solo work, over the years Smith has collaborated with influential musicians including Frankie Cosmos.

This background shines through on their new single "Just for You to Hear," premiering on FLOOD Magazine, which evokes early Frankie Cosmos albums like Fit Me In and Zentropy.

Clocking in at just two minutes, subtle drum machines support simplistic synth pads and tender vocal melodies. While the song is musically serene, it actually finds Smith pulling from themes of crumbling friendship. Placid, yet honest, “Just for You to Hear” paints frustrated complexity in a gorgeous hue.

Gabby Smith has spent the last 15 years creating original work including the acclaimed albums O.K. (2015)— one of NPR Bob Boilen’s top three albums of the year — Year of the Rabbit (2016), and Beast on Beast (2018), which received accolades from Pitchfork, New York Times, The FADER, and more.

Rolling Stone describes Smith as a “prolific artist” whose “winsome songs read like full-fledged novellas, at once capable of spitting truth, romancing the listener and offering consolation from life's more gnarled moments.” In addition to her solo work under the moniker Gabby’s World, Smith has continuously collaborated with artists including Japanese Breakfast, Frankie Cosmos, Barrie, Bellows and more.

The newest Gabby’s World album, GABBY SWORD, offers a glimpse into the natural evolution of an artist — for Gabby herself, discovery, falling in love and marrying her wife and fellow musician Barrie Lindsay, living across the world from France to Maine, each track capturing a snapshot. The album will arrive in 2023 with an unconventional, thrilling release schedule. Each month, a new single will be announced and released, culminating in the full release of GABBY SWORD at the end of the year via Carrot All Records, Smith's own label.

Smith’s decision to break from the traditional album cycle and “waterfall” her singles is a reaction to the ever-changing landscape of the music industry. Seven tracks, “Sank,” “Closing Door,” “Corrina,” “33,” "Fabby," "Restore," and "Mussel" have already been released this year.