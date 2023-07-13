Gabby's World Shares New Single 'Just For You To Hear'

Each month, a new single will be announced and released, culminating in the full release of GABBY SWORD at the end of the year.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Gabby's World Shares New Single 'Just For You To Hear'

Gabby's World is the dreamy indie pop project from New York City artist Gabby Smith. In addition to their solo work, over the years Smith has collaborated with influential musicians including Frankie Cosmos.

This background shines through on their new single "Just for You to Hear," premiering on FLOOD Magazine, which evokes early Frankie Cosmos albums like Fit Me In and Zentropy.

Clocking in at just two minutes, subtle drum machines support simplistic synth pads and tender vocal melodies. While the song is musically serene, it actually finds Smith pulling from themes of crumbling friendship. Placid, yet honest, “Just for You to Hear” paints frustrated complexity in a gorgeous hue.

Gabby Smith has spent the last 15 years creating original work including the acclaimed albums O.K. (2015)— one of NPR Bob Boilen’s top three albums of the year — Year of the Rabbit (2016), and Beast on Beast (2018), which received accolades from Pitchfork, New York Times, The FADER, and more.

Rolling Stone describes Smith as a “prolific artist” whose “winsome songs read like full-fledged novellas, at once capable of spitting truth, romancing the listener and offering consolation from life's more gnarled moments.” In addition to her solo work under the moniker Gabby’s World, Smith has continuously collaborated with artists including Japanese Breakfast, Frankie Cosmos, Barrie, Bellows and more.

The newest Gabby’s World album, GABBY SWORD, offers a glimpse into the natural evolution of an artist — for Gabby herself, discovery, falling in love and marrying her wife and fellow musician Barrie Lindsay, living across the world from France to Maine, each track capturing a snapshot. The album will arrive in 2023 with an unconventional, thrilling release schedule. Each month, a new single will be announced and released, culminating in the full release of GABBY SWORD at the end of the year via Carrot All Records, Smith's own label.

 Smith’s decision to break from the traditional album cycle and “waterfall” her singles is a reaction to the ever-changing landscape of the music industry. Seven tracks, “Sank,” “Closing Door,” “Corrina,” “33,” "Fabby," "Restore," and "Mussel" have already been released this year.

Photo Credit: Sang Moon


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Louis Cato Unveils New Song Another Day From Forthcoming Album Photo
Louis Cato Unveils New Song 'Another Day' From Forthcoming Album

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Louis Cato is unveiling his new song “Another Day” featuring a duet with Elizabeth Ziman of Elizabeth & The Catapult. The track appears on Cato’s forthcoming album Reflections. Cato is slated to perform an album release show at New York’s (Le) Poisson Rouge on August 11 with special guest Ziman.

2
KID BLOOM Shares New Single Sparkle Off Upcoming EP Shaky Knees Photo
KID BLOOM Shares New Single 'Sparkle' Off Upcoming EP 'Shaky Knees'

'Sparkle' emerged during a session with another artist at a friend's studio right down the street from Kloser's house. Inspired by the oddball, angular charm of classic rock legend Joe Walsh, Kloser came up with the song's big bass line and sang falsetto vocals over the chorus.

3
Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo Share New Track Creators Of Rain Photo
Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo Share New Track 'Creators Of Rain'

Mexican singer and filmmaker Amanda Acevedo met Mick Harvey several years ago in Mexico City while Harvey was on tour with P.J. Harvey, but it wasn’t until 2021 that their current project burst into life, as the pair shared musical and other ideas across the oceans and through the ether between Australia and Mexico.

4
SURVIVAL GUIDE Announces Fourth Full-Length Album deathdreams Photo
SURVIVAL GUIDE Announces Fourth Full-Length Album 'deathdreams'

Produced by Bob Hoag (Dear and the Headlights, The Ataris, The Format) at Flying Blanket Recording in Mesa, AZ, the songs on deathdreams range from chillingly eerie rhythms (“Stay Dead”), to '70s-styled secret agent spy theme ('Sharpshooter') to a melancholic piano ballad (“I’ll Picture You”).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SEVENTEEN Announces Japanese 'BEST OF' AlbumSEVENTEEN Announces Japanese 'BEST OF' Album
Troye Sivan to Release New Album in October; Drops 'RUSH' SingleTroye Sivan to Release New Album in October; Drops 'RUSH' Single
Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season Three Trailer With Corbin Bleu, Julia Lester & MoreVideo: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season Three Trailer With Corbin Bleu, Julia Lester & More
Vakili Band Launches Album Pre-order With New Single 'To the Park'Vakili Band Launches Album Pre-order With New Single 'To the Park'

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
ALADDIN
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
HADESTOWN