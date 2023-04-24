Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GUM + Ambrose Kenny-Smith (King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard) Release A/B-Side Single, 'Minor Setback' / 'Old Transistor Radio'

The double single is out now via Spinning Top Records.

GUM - aka Jay Watson (Tame Impala, Pond) - and Ambrose Kenny-Smith (King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, The Murlocs) team up to unleash the A/B-side Single "Minor Setback" / "Old Transistor Radio," out now via Spinning Top Records.

As two prominent artists in the global psychedelic scene, the release showcases the wealth of experience shared between GUM and Kenny-Smith, accumulated through years of creating, producing and touring amongst some of the world's most prolific bands. Produced between stints in Tame Impala and Pond and following five acclaimed solo albums, GUM lays down the stomping and vibrant foundation for Kenny-Smith's expressive, soulful vocals.

Initially released exclusively for Record Store Day Australia on white 7" vinyl, "Minor Setback" / "Old Transistor Radio" are now available digitally.

Speaking on the track, GUM shares: "I make a lot of music, but often don't have the voice or the steez to put a vocal on certain pieces of music. I've known Ambrose for 10 years or so now and I've always loved his voice, a mix of garage rock and soulfulness. We've talked about putting something out together for a long time. I reached out to him and the songs were done in less than a week. Might have to make a whole record!"

Ambrose Kenny-Smith adds, "When GUM hit me up to sing on a few tracks of his I was super excited! These songs are way funkier than anything I've ever worked on before. After he sent me "Magic Mountain" by Eric Burdon and War as a reference for the vocals he was wanting from me I was instantly 110% in."

Accompanying the release is a mind-bending, kaleidoscopic music video for "Minor Setback," directed by Jacob Armstrong who previously worked on "Ancients" for GUM.

An eternal student of sound and song, GUM has released five studio albums since 2014, traversing many styles, sounds and eras, stealing studio time between his commitments as a multi-instrumentalist with Pond and Tame Impala.

Ambrose Kenny-Smith plays harmonica and keys with one of the most prolific bands on earth, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, and heads up the Melbourne-based band The Murlocs with his funk-soul vocals and harmonica chops.



