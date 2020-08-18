GRAMMY-Winning Latroit & Charlz Share “Don't Give Up” (Peter Gabriel Cover) Video via Jason Bentley's Secret Technology Music

shared a meditative video

Today, GRAMMY-winning producer Latroit and Australian singer-songwriter Charlz shared a meditative video for their lush cover of "Don't Give Up" by Peter Gabriel (ft. Kate Bush). The first release on former KCRW Music Director and Morning Becomes Eclectic host Jason Bentley's new record label Secret Technology, it is a poignant and powerful tribute to the resilience of the human spirit. As Bentley explains, "When the pandemic hit this year, the sentiment of the song became more urgent than ever." The stunning video featuring tai chi from Master Zi (founder of the Dharma Health Institute) on a jetty is the perfect companion to floating melodies & sweeping production in this reimagined classic track.

On the surface, the cover is a modern take on a timeless message of hope that we can all relate to, but through a more personal dimension of Kate Bush's performance. For the video, "I imagined Kate Bush as the voice inside Peter Gabriel's head," Bentley explains. He thought of Master Zi for the video, who grew up in Congo, Central Africa and now runs a wellness studio in Playa Del Rey, California.

"As I considered ways to represent that point of view through a video, I thought of the martial art tai chi," Bentley said. "In the way that we all go through our daily routines, striving for a balance of physical and mental health, I saw a parallel between the practice of this ancient tradition and the enduring message of the song. I visualized a central figure in the video, moving through the gestures and postures of the practice, resonating with the natural world."

"Don't Give Up" marks the first release from Jason Bentley's Secret Technology label, distributed by Ingrooves Music Group worldwide. "Jason is an icon of pop culture curation, was an early supporter of the Latroit project, and instrumental in my involvement in the Depeche Mode remix, which later garnered a Grammy award," Latroit said. "I'm excited to be working with Jason on this special record." The single artwork is by Lawrence Azerrad of LAD Studios in LA, who also won a Grammy for The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition box set in 2017.

