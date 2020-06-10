GRAMMY Museum Releases Two Songwriters Hall Of Fame Programs From Archive

The GRAMMY Museum® announced today it will release two Songwriters Hall of Fame programs from its archive while the Museum in Los Angeles is closed until further notice in light of COVID-19. The programs are being released in celebration of the 10-year partnership between the two organizations. They will be available on the Museum's website on Thursday, June 11, in honor of the original date the 2020 SHOF Induction & Awards Gala was scheduled before being postponed to next June.



The programs originally took place in the Museum's Clive Davis Theater and include "Legends In The Round" from Oct. 19, 2010, featuring legendary songwriters and SHOF inductees Hal David, Lamont Dozier, Mac Davis, Nickolas Ashford, and Valerie Simpson moderated by GRAMMY® and Oscar -winning composer/songwriter and SHOF inductee Paul Williams, as well as "Chart Toppers: Today's Star-Making Hit Songwriters/Producers" from Oct. 18, 2017, featuring songwriters busbee, Dave Bassett, Warren "Oak" Felder, and Teddy Geiger moderated by Executive Editor of Music at Variety Shirley Halperin. The programs showcase iconic and contemporary songwriters who share behind-the-scenes stories about their craft and unique collaborations with a string of global hit songs.

The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form - from the technology of the recording process to the legends who've made lasting marks on our cultural identity.



For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, "like" the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter and Instagram.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame celebrates and honors the contributions of songwriters of all genres of music, educates the public with regard to their achievements and produces a spectrum of professional programs devoted to the development of new songwriting talent through songwriting craft forums, scholarships, digital initiatives and Master Sessions at New York University/Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development, University of North Carolina and NYC's Stuyvesant High School. West Coast educational activities are held at the GRAMMY Museum, which hosts the permanent Songwriters Hall of Fame Gallery, and at the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music. Out of the tens of thousands of songwriters of our era, there are approximately 400 inductees who make up the impressive roster enshrined in the Hall of Fame. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of a song. The list of inductees include Kenneth Gamble & Leon Huff, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil, Jerry Leiber & Mike Stoller, Eddie Holland, Lamont Dozier & Brian Holland, Smokey Robinson, Paul Williams, Hal David & Burt Bacharach, Billy Steinberg & Tom Kelly, Bob Dylan, Isaac Hayes & David Porter, Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi & Richie Sambora, Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Don Schlitz, Bruce Springsteen, Phil Collins, Alan & Marilyn Bergman, Loretta Lynn, Jimmy Webb, Van Morrison, Kris Kristofferson, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Diane Warren, Carole Bayer Sager, Stevie Wonder, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry, Mac Davis, Leonard Cohen, Ray Davies, Cyndi Lauper, Desmond Child, Mick Jones & Lou Gramm, Elvis Costello, Marvin Gaye, Nile Rodgers & Bernard Edwards, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond, Jay Z, Tom Petty, Toby Keith, Max Martin, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Berry Gordy, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Robert Lamm & James Pankow, Bill Anderson, Steve Dorff, Jermaine Dupri, Alan Jackson, Kool & The Gang, John Mellencamp, Allee Willis, John Prine, and Missy Elliott, among many others.



Full biographies and a complete list of inductees are available on the Songwriters Hall of Fame website at https://www.songhall.org.

Related Articles View More Music Stories