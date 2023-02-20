Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GIVĒON Announces 2023 European Tour Dates

Tickets go on sale Friday 24th February 2023 at 9am local time.

Feb. 20, 2023  

After performing his chart-topping full-length debut album, Give Or Take on multiple sold-out US nationwide and European dates last Fall, electrifying Coachella and Wireless Festival performances, GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum R&B star GIVĒON will touch down in Europe this spring for a highly anticipated headline tour.

This run kicks off on May 2 in Manchester, UK before rolling through Birmingham on May 3 and London on May 5. He crisscrosses mainland Europe with gigs in major cities such as Paris, France on May 10 and Berlin, Germany on May 12 before concluding in Stockholm, Sweden on May 16. Tickets go on sale Friday 24th February 2023 at 9am local time.

In addition, after performing two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall in August 2022, GIVĒON joins the stacked lineup at the Governor's Ball in New York, NY June 9-11.

Upon arrival in 2022, it bowed at #11 on the Billboard 200 and at #3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. The New York Times heralded the project as one of "The Best Albums of 2022" while Rolling Stone hailed it as one of the "100 Best Albums of 2022" and went on to proclaim, "GIVĒON's voice could make a nursery rhyme sound like an intimate ballad.

On Give Or Take, GIVĒON uses his superpower to cut deeper than ever before, belting stingers as memorable as his one-in-a-million baritone." It has generated over half a billion streams and boasts the platinum single "For Tonight.". Stay tuned for more from GIVĒON soon.

GIVĒON TOUR DATES

2nd May 2023 Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
3rd May 2023 O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK
5th May 2023 Eventim Apollo, London, UK



The band are Thijs van Leer (Hammond organ, flute and vocals) and Pierre van der Linden (drums), who are delighted to still be performing 50 years on, together with Menno Gootjes (guitar) and Udo Pannekeet (bass) who are among the cream of Dutch musicians and grew up with the genius of Focus.
Record producer and electric bassist Dan Horne returns to his Lone Palm a.k.a. Liberty Hair Farm studio in Echo Park, Los Angeles for his debut full-length studio album, Count The Clouds, due out on April 7, 2023.
StagePilot and Genesis Publications are hosting a special streaming book launch event from Thursday, February 16 at 7pmGMT/7pmEST/7pmPST through Sunday, February 26 with the groundbreaking hip hop pioneer, activist and artist Chuck D. Celebrating the release of his first fine art book Livin' Loud (out now), Chuck D discusses his musical and artistic trajectory offering unprecedented insight into his life and work. 
Produced by Murphy (known for his landmark work with Gerry Rafferty, Richard and Linda Thompson, Van Morrison, and more), Styvers’ Hush recordings revealed her as an exceptional songstress with a humble and captivating vocal presence, redolent of such iconic artists as Carole King, Karen Carpenter, and Judee Sill.

February 17, 2023

February 17, 2023

Halfway, the new EP from rising artist Ber, is out now via AWAL. The EP showcases her lofty range as a songwriter, artist and creator, while growing her already fiercely passionate fanbase. In addition, Ber's music video for the track "Slutphase" premieres, directed by frequent collaborator Sawyer Brice.
February 17, 2023

Filmed at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Wayans delivers a hilarious hour-long performance, unleashing his spot-on impressions and fearless physical comedy to address one of the most infamous recent events in pop culture – "the slap" that took place at the 94th Academy Awards® ceremony. Watch the new video trailer now!
February 17, 2023

Jake Erland is the director and DOP for the video, and it is creative directed by Sonja Fix. Both Aime and Sonja are featured in the music video, which is both dark and soft, where light and shadow clash, just like Aime's artistic approach. Both mainstream and underground, Aime Simone is a sensitive author, full of audacity.
February 17, 2023

23-year-old London-based singer-songwriter Eloise releases a song and accompanying music video, "Giant Feelings." She also announces a run of headlining European tour dates that'll kick off on June 2nd in Paris at La Maroquinerie and culminate at London's iconic KOKO. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
