GIVĒON Announces 2023 European Tour Dates

After performing his chart-topping full-length debut album, Give Or Take on multiple sold-out US nationwide and European dates last Fall, electrifying Coachella and Wireless Festival performances, GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum R&B star GIVĒON will touch down in Europe this spring for a highly anticipated headline tour.

This run kicks off on May 2 in Manchester, UK before rolling through Birmingham on May 3 and London on May 5. He crisscrosses mainland Europe with gigs in major cities such as Paris, France on May 10 and Berlin, Germany on May 12 before concluding in Stockholm, Sweden on May 16. Tickets go on sale Friday 24th February 2023 at 9am local time.

In addition, after performing two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall in August 2022, GIVĒON joins the stacked lineup at the Governor's Ball in New York, NY June 9-11.

Upon arrival in 2022, it bowed at #11 on the Billboard 200 and at #3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. The New York Times heralded the project as one of "The Best Albums of 2022" while Rolling Stone hailed it as one of the "100 Best Albums of 2022" and went on to proclaim, "GIVĒON's voice could make a nursery rhyme sound like an intimate ballad.

On Give Or Take, GIVĒON uses his superpower to cut deeper than ever before, belting stingers as memorable as his one-in-a-million baritone." It has generated over half a billion streams and boasts the platinum single "For Tonight.". Stay tuned for more from GIVĒON soon.

GIVĒON TOUR DATES

2nd May 2023 Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

3rd May 2023 O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK

5th May 2023 Eventim Apollo, London, UK